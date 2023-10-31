Petra Fiedwood: Townsville’s Queen of the North

Petra Fiedwood chats to QNews about doing drag in North Queensland and the unlikely journey that took her there.

“At first I was afraid I was petrified” is the opening line of queer anthem I Will Survive and it’s something that resonates with Townsville’s self-proclaimed Queen of the North.

Petra Fiedwood is the alter-ego of Peter Nicholls who started his life on a farm in country Victoria before discovering gay life and the wonderful world of drag.

“The very first night I went to a gay nightclub, I saw a drag queen and I was absolutely petrified,” he laughs.

“But I was fascinated and incredibly curious to know what it would be like to be the people I feared.”

Becoming Petra

After dabbling in drag for friends, he started his career as ‘Peter’ but as his persona developed, it needed a rebrand. This was the birth of Petra Fiedwood.

“The name sits with me on so many levels. Petra being the female version of Peter, the fact I started drag later in life, and Petra Fiedwood is literally an old fossil!” he laughs.

“She is a traditional old school camp drag queen who loves to think she’s sophisticated and beautiful. But the essence of Petra is, if there’s a wrong way to do it, she’ll do it every time. She is that classic old school drag queen.”

Being deliberately flawed is no accident. Peter had a muse in the late great Miss Candee from Melbourne.

“I would go [to her shows] week after week after week and I would study every nuance, everything about her. She is someone who I would like to acknowledge as somebody I looked up to and studied. She would often not know the words and she would often come out not even knowing the song, but she was magnificent.”

Life-changing news

After Melbourne, Peter would move to Northern NSW with his partner Geoff. However, they received life-changing news.

A letter arrived from a woman who had found out Geoff was her biological father. The news would upend their lives.

“We decided to throw away our jobs, sell the apartment, pack everything up and move to North Queensland. Jo, his daughter, lives in Airlie Beach so we thought Townsville would be a really good place to be able to drive to [see her] and slowly form a relationship. And that’s exactly what happened and he’s got a granddaughter and we see a lot of them. So that’s been a fairytale happy ending.”

Despite all the happiness of this new family, Peter couldn’t find work in his regular day-job. So he decided to put Petra and drag, first.

Drag in Townsville

Petra Fiedwood has flourished in Townsville after a quiet beginning at the former LGBTQIA+ venue, the Sovereign Hotel.

“On the first night, I performed to five people on my own. They were like ‘Come back you’re great’ and I ended up building a crew of six drag queens playing to big crowds with a sold-out New Year’s show,” he says.

With the venue closing and a scene that can be a little underground, Petra’s gigs now attract a mixed clientele.

“I do private parties that are mainly straight people. I host hen nights at Pinot and Picasso as well as trivia in a sports bar. So the crowds can be straight but I’m supported by a lot of gay ladies and I, along with a fellow drag artist who is a drag king, produce shows roughly once a month at the Mansfield Hotel.”

However, despite performing in a country city with a strong military presence, Petra is welcomed wherever she goes.

“I’ve been out and about in drag in lots of venues and lots of streets, in a grocery store shopping in drag, I’ve been pretty much everywhere and I’ve only been met with warmth, friendliness and acceptance.”

Petra’ had many highlights performing, including playing to over 1,000 people in sister city Cairns. However, the life Peter and his partner Geoff have built may be the ultimate success.

Finding a home

“My partner and I have just moved into our forever home and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created and what we have. You know sometimes you spend your life sort of wondering ‘where do we belong?’ and all of a sudden we finally feel like everything makes sense,” he says.

She may be an old fossil who left “poor little Peter back on the farm,” but by being a visible drag artist and family man in North Queensland, Petra (and Peter) are helping the LGBTQIA+ community there flourish.

The Queen of the North is no longer afraid and petrified, she has survived and thrived.

