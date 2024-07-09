Petition to name laneway after Kylie and Dannii Minogue

Kylie Minogue stans have called on Melbourne’s Lord Mayor to name a laneway after Kylie and her sister Dannii Minogue in the CBD of the superstar sisters’ hometown.

Podcaster Eliza Day started the Change.org petition. She wants the new Lord Mayor Nick Reece to name a CBD laneway “Minogue Lane”.

She said the city must honour the “Melbourne-born global icons who have significantly shaped the entertainment industry for decades.”

“They are undeniably pivotal figures in pop culture,” Eliza writes.

“Their contribution to the music industry combined with their unwavering advocacy, love, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community makes them deserving of recognition in their hometown.”

Last month, Kylie Minogue performed at a concert at WeHo Pride. As part of the celebrations, West Hollywood renamed a street in the legendary gaybourhood “Kylie Minogue Way”.

Kylie was handed a commemorative street sign on stage (above).

Unfortunate hitch in Kylie Minogue laneway petition

Amid the petition, Melbourne Lord Mayor Nick Reece acknowledged the two women as icons and local ambassadors.

“Melbourne should be so lucky to name one of our iconic laneways after the famed Minogue sisters,” he said.

“We recognise the significant contributions Kylie and Dannii have made to our city – both as pop icons and Melburnian ambassadors to the world.”

However, the Herald Sun has poured cold water on the calls to give the pair a laneway because it would require breaking existing state government rules that don’t allow “naming applications” for living persons.

Apparently, exemptions to commemorate a living person are “strongly discouraged” and generally not permitted because “community attitudes and opinions can change over time”.

Even after a high-profile figure has died, fans who want a laneway named must wait two years before submitting an application.

We can bend the rules for a Minogue Lane, surely? Also, you almost forgot to rewatch this today:

