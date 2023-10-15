Peter Tatchell under ‘house arrest’ in Mumbai hotel

Mumbai police placed Peter Tatchell under ‘house arrest’ in his Mumbai hotel on Saturday to stop a protest outside the International Olympic Committee Congress in the city.

The veteran activist planned to protest outside the Congress on Monday. But he is now under ‘house arrest’, forbidden by police from leaving his hotel room. Officers stationed in the hotel lobby ensure his compliance.

International Olympic Committee Congress

The IOC Congress takes place in Mumbai from today, October 15, until Tuesday, October 17. Peter Tatchell planned a protest outside the event highlighting human rights violations by likely bidders for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The presumed bidders include China, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia. All dictatorships that persecute their own citizens, especially LGBTs, women, migrant workers, refugees and ethnic and religious minorities.

Mumbai police told the activist the protest cannot go ahead. Nor can he distribute a briefing document about the potential bidders prepared for journalists and IOC delegates attending the event.

Late on Friday afternoon, six police officers visited Peter Tatchell’s hotel room. They interrogated him and his colleague, Pliny Soocoormanee, for two hours.

The police told the activists that the law does not permit protests near the IOC Congress.

Peter Tatchell said that guarantees of freedom of expression and the right to assembly and peaceful protest in the Indian constitution do not apply to foreigners.

“I was told: ‘These rights only apply to Indian citizens. Foreigners do not have these rights.’

“This ban is a blow to India’s democratic reputation. It is what we expect from police state regimes.

“The police added that I had, in any case, violated the condition of my tourist visa, which does not permit anything other than tourist activities. I was not aware of this restriction and offered to apply for a new visa.

“‘A protest will still not be allowed’, I was told.”

Police later served Peter Tatchell with a Notice under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946, which prohibits violations of the terms of a visa – punishable by up to five year’s imprisonment and a fine.

India like a ‘police state’

“Right now, India feels like a police state, like what I experienced at the World Cups in Moscow in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.”

