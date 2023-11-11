Peter North: a vision of caring and sharing

Peter North made an immense contribution to Queensland’s LGBTI community, from its infancy in the mid-1960s and through until the turn of the century. His role in shaping the unique Queensland response to HIV/AIDS was essential and unstinting.

Many thanks to Peter’s lifelong mate John Stafford for many details and valuable insight into Peter’s life. 🏳️‍🌈

Born during WWII, Peter North grew up in Morningside, Brisbane. He attended the local Catholic school with John Stafford, his friend for life, and finished his schooling at St Laurence’s, South Brisbane. From his teens to his early twenties, Peter trained for the Catholic priesthood in Victoria. However, just before his ordination, he was excluded, with little explanation, from what he regarded as his holy calling. He never forgave the church.

Peter returned to Queensland and commenced studying social work. He also went to jail. The LNP, then a Nationals-Liberal coalition under despot Joh Bjelke Petersen, did not tolerate dissent. Peter joined street protests against the excesses of the government and ended up behind bars. Labor Senator George Georges personally paid the bail for Peter and other protestors.

Speaking truth to power

Peter spoke truth to power all his life. He confronted tradition, challenged social convention, and defied demands for obedience to authority. Widely read and a generous and entertaining host, his personal passions included collecting antique glassware and gardening.

After renting a duplex in Spring Hill for many years, Peter bought a house in Highgate Hill.

His ‘Queenslander’ became a place of refuge for many members of Brisbane’s early queer community.

Married men — or their worried wives — directionless or suicidal young men and women, the homeless and others all found their way to Peter’s door. His home operated as a sort of hostel or clinic for troubled members across the spectrum of our community.

Peter’s professional training made him an easy confessor. He listened without judgment to unending personal stories of violence, discrimination, desperation and seeming hopelessness that men and women of all ages and backgrounds brought to him. Peter was generous to a fault. Always there with a cup of tea or coffee or a communal meal. So many of us found our first experience or understanding of what our ‘community’ might be in Peter’s home.

AIDS

It was this vision of caring and sharing that was Peter’s great gift to the LGBTI community at the time when we needed it most.

When the first terrible deaths from AIDS occurred in Queensland, Peter North, probably more than anyone else, had a vision of how our frightened, unorganized and diverse mob might best respond.

He formed alliances with the very few medical professionals who provided services to gay men. He worked closely with Sister Val Gibbs, director of St Luke’s Anglican home nursing service, and her indefatigable team. Peter was instrumental in introducing numerous straight female allies who provided care for the sick and dying on as many as ten full-time home care rosters at any one time. His great friend Anne Cockburn gave many years of unstinting service. A teacher of children with special needs, Anne has also suffered poor health recently.

Unapologetic gay man

Peter North was an unapologetic gay man. After his early flirtation with religion, he began a degree in Social Work at the University of Queensland. Following graduation, he took up a teaching position in the Department of Social Work at the university. Peter rose to the position of Dean of the Social Work Department.

His many students can testify to the impact his respectful humanity and practical compassion had on his teaching and professional practice. I, as a neophyte to the caring professions in 1984, can testify to the impact he left on the souls, skills and minds of the many hundreds, if not thousands, of community members he inspired and trained in practical home care, in basic infection control and in providing a caring human presence during the illness and death of so many men and women in the first decades of the AIDS epidemic.

Peter and other professionals, whom he rallied to our cause, oversaw and personally delivered the urgent teaching and application in real-life and death circumstances of public health principles and practices. He was the primary driver of the development of a huge volunteer terminal care provision infrastructure which should have been supplied by the government, but which, because of discrimination and prejudice was never contemplated by the National/Liberal Party government of Joh Bjeke Petersen.

Peter North died peacefully, aged 82 on October 29 from emphysema. He passed the last few months of his life in care on the Atherton Tablelands, west of Cairns, in the small community he had made his home since his retirement several decades ago.

RIP ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

