PETA annoyed by little crocs in porn

Elisa Allen, the UK Director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), complained this week about small crocodilians glimpsed in a porn film shot in the US Everglades. While a few smallish alligators appear on film, they take no part in any sexual activity.

Indeed, the porn actors in no way interact with the animals.

The film, shot on location in the Everglades in May, features porn stars Diego Sans and Kaleb Stryker.

Adult website men.com released the film on their website this week.

Some very small alligators appear in non-sexual location footage.

However, in the complained of scene, a small alligator appears in the water as the two stars perform a sex act on a nearby pontoon.

Elisa Allen from PETA spoke to Gay Star News about the scene.

Animals should be left to their own private lives

“No matter what humans are getting up to on set, wild animals should be left to their own private lives, never used as props or decorations.

“They deserve to be spared the confusion, stress, confinement, and exposure to bright lights and loud noises that are inevitable on a film set – and the distress caused by shifting them from place to place – which is why PETA urges all film directors to work only with willing, human actors.”

However movie director Marc MacNamara accused PETA on Instagram of “seeking attention for something they know nothing about.

“Lies and misrepresentation spread quick. Gotta speak up with the truth of the situation.

“The alligators were extremely curious about what we were doing.

“Some bi-curious. But it really was an amazing and thrilling experience to film!”

MacNamara also said the crew neither corralled, moved nor used the animals as props.

Nor did the production use lighting.

“When [the alligators] came near, we backed off to respect their natural migration & worked [with] a conservationist to protect their habitat.”

QNews researchers discovered overnight that the incidental presence of animals in porn moves is perhaps common.

Indeed quite a number of movies advertise the inclusion of a cockatoo and many studios promote wild wet pussies.

On a serious note we suspect the porn studio will be well pleased with the free publicity.

