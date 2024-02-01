Pet Shop Boys revisit 90s cruising in racy new music video

The Pet Shop Boys revisit 1990s cruising and secret hookups in the soulful music video for their new single Loneliness.

The song is the lead track from the British duo’s upcoming 15th studio album, titled Nonetheless and out on April 26.

This week the boys have dropped the cinematic and beautifully homoerotic music video for Loneliness, created by filmmaker Alasdair McLellan.

It’s set in the UK city of Sheffield in 1992, and British model Brennan Aldred plays a young closeted gay man who’s in a relationship with a woman but is lonely and leads a secret life of cruising and hookups.

“Wherever you go, you take yourself with you,” Neil Tennant sings.

“There’s nowhere you can hide from the loneliness that’s haunting your life.”

The age-restricted video has sex scenes and we can’t put it here, but you can watch it on YouTube.

Pet Shop Boys on upcoming album Nonetheless

For new album Nonetheless, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have collaborated with producer James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco fame.

“We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human,” Neil Tennent and Chris Lowe said.

“From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

“We’re very excited to release this new album. Its 10 tracks are the strongest indicators of where we are today. Like much of our music, it’s very reflective.

“Some of the record is quite heartbreaking, but we hope a lot of it is also uplifting. It’s a record we’re very proud of.”

Pet Shop Boys’ previous three albums, the most recent of which was 2020’s Hotspot, were produced by Stuart Price (Madonna’s Confessions on a Dance Floor).

Recently, the Pet Shop Boys’ 1987 track Rent was featured in a pivotal scene in Emerald Fennell’s gothic drama Saltburn.

