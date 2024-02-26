Perth Queer Film Festival releases 2024 program

'Everything of Value' will be closing the festival.

The Perth Queer Film Festival has released its 2024 program, with the festival set to run from March 6-11, 2024.

Artistic Director Mark Reid said the breadth and depth of films included in the program this year make for “some really unique and challenging queer narratives that will hopefully have you thinking, discussing and enjoying what is on offer.”

“I am really thrilled to see the number of queer films from around Australian to continue to be produced and submitted to be part of the festival and once again this year the quality, the stories and the depth of the films that we have selected allow us to share with you some of these incredible films,” he added.

Highlights of the Perth Queer Film Festival

The Opening Night presentation starts with three short films and a screening of Italian feature film Ciure.

The film follows Salvo, a young father who struggles between makeshift jobs and criminal affairs to support his son. When the spiral of violence turns against him, he runs into Ciurè, a transgender dancer who helps him, opening doors to a kaleidoscopic gay night club where she performs every night.

Short film Betty and Jean is having its Australian premiere at the festival as is Stanley Kolk’s Everything of Value.

From documentaries to short films and world premieres, there is something for everyone at this year’s Perth Queer Film Festival.

After the Perth season, the festival will also have screening in Kalgoorlie from 20th to 21st April, and Geraldton from 4th to 5th May. There will also be a Karratha season with dates yet to be confirmed.

To check out the full program and get tickets head to www.pqff.au

