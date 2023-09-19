Perth NBL star apologises for offensive rainbow flag tweet

An NBL player for the Perth Wildcats, Corey Webster, has apologised for an offensive post about the LGBTQIA+ community on social media.

Corey (pictured above) was responding to a post on Twitter X with a picture of the rainbow pride flag. The post asked the question, “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this flag?”

On Sunday night, Corey wrote the response, “Mental illness.”

He later deleted the comment, but screenshots circulated online. The next morning, Corey posted “PROTECT THE CHILDREN” before locking his X account, The West Australian reported.

The pro NBL player has now issued an apology through the Perth Wildcats.

“While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” Corey said in the statement.

“It wasn’t how I intended my comments to be perceived and I will take a break from social media and use that time to better educate myself on the impact comments such as this can make on individuals I may have offended.”

The Perth Wildcats added Corey “conceded that his comments were insensitive” and “that they don’t align with the club’s values of inclusiveness”.

“Noting that he should have understood the consequences of his actions, Webster has committed to better educating himself and said he stands with the club on inclusiveness,” the club said in a statement.

NBL say post is ‘insensitive and harmful’

NBL CEO David Stevenson said Corey Webster’s “disappointing” social media comment is “insensitive and harmful”.

“We want the NBL to be a safe and inclusive environment at all times and encourage the greater inclusion and wellbeing of LGBTQ players, members and fans,” he said.

“The community is critical in supporting inclusion and diversity in our society and we all must work together to encourage everyone to be themselves.”

Corey Webster was born in New Zealand and is a triple NBL champion. He joined the Perth Wildcats in June last year.

The basketballer posted the offensive comment on X just hours after the Wildcats won against the Cairns Taipans at a Gold Coast match on Sunday.

Isaac Humphries was first NBL player to come out last year

In November 2022, Adelaide 36ers player Isaac Humphries came out, becoming the first openly gay player in NBL history.

He’s the only active openly gay male professional basketball player in a top tier league anywhere in the world.

In January, the NBL hosted a Pride Round for the first time, and plan to do so again. At the time, the league gave players across nine matches the option of wearing rainbow pride jerseys.

At the time, a cohort of Cairns Taipans players declined to wear them. Ultimately, all the Taipans declined to wear the jerseys, prompting a heartfelt response from Isaac Humphries himself.

