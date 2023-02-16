Perrottet: a bob-each-way or WorldPride ambush?

As the March 25 NSW election looms, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet claws for votes anywhere he can find them. Will he continue his bob-each-way strategy on LGBTQIA+ issues? Or perhaps, stage a WorldPride ambush, offering a small gift during Gay Christmas in hopes of seasonal goodwill at the ballot box?

Over recent days, Perrottet dodged questions on LGBTQIA+ issues.

Late last week, Independent MP Alex Greenwich pledged to introduce a bill to end gay conversion therapy whichever party won the upcoming election. Labor Opposition Leader Chris Minns responded immediately with a similar promise.

However, Perrottet remained curiously ambiguous. His office referred a question from The Australian to a NSW government spokesperson who chose the bob-each-way option.

“The NSW government is committed to supporting our LGBTIQ people and communities across NSW … There is still work to [be] done to address historical injustices and help to bring some form of closure and healing to those affected.”

Now the premier has again remained silent after Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes told Crikey the state should apologise to men previously punished for consensual gay sex.

“I think that’s a terrible thing, to face punishment for who you are. That’s a terrible thing, and personally, I’m very sorry.”

The premier’s indirect responses could mean one of two things. He will continue to have a bob-each-way, saying nice things but doing nothing in the hope of losing neither LGBTQIA+ nor anti-LGBTQIA+ votes.

Or he could stage a WorldPride ambush.

Let’s face it. Despite all the noise from the right, progressive political forces have reigned supreme in every recent election. The haters may shriek about enjoying the support of silent majorities and quiet Australians, but the votes consistently tell a different story.

Might Perrottet feel tempted to throw a bone to LGBTQIA+ voters during Australia’s largest Gay Christmas celebration ever?

Then he’d hope to reap flow-over goodwill post-WorldPride at the March 25 election.

