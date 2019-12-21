Perineum sunning – let the sun shine in!

Social media influencers — people frequently renowned for their diligent scientific research — recently unleashed a new wellness phenomenon on the waiting world. The latest innovation in the search for increased energy is — drum roll, please — perineum sunning. That is, lying naked on your back with your legs spread to allow the sun to shine where, um… the sun don’t shine.
An Instagram user named @ra_of_earth began the trend in October when he posted a video of three men lying nude in the great outdoors inviting the sun to transmit energy via their nether regions.
He explained the reasoning in the video.
“In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on.”
Now, I hasten to add we don’t recommend this to anyone. We doubt the benefits devotees claim for the practice. What’s more, we’d travel to Sweden to protest if any of the exponents ever received a Nobel science prize.
But, it’s a chance to include gratuitous nudity in an article under the pretense of advocating for better health. How could we ignore that?
Metaphysical Megan on the history of perineum sunning
One of the early exponents of perineum sunning, Metaphysical Megan explains the history.
“In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body.”
And now, for your viewing pleasure, gratuitous shots of butthole sunners
Watch carefully as we pass on the opportunity to take cheap shots and make obvious jokes. This moment may never come again.
Admittedly, perineum sunning is the least of the dangers Mikko faces
And finally, one last adherent of the ancient practice of butthole sunning
