Perineum sunning – let the sun shine in!

Social media influencers — people frequently renowned for their diligent scientific research — recently unleashed a new wellness phenomenon on the waiting world. The latest innovation in the search for increased energy is — drum roll, please — perineum sunning. That is, lying naked on your back with your legs spread to allow the sun to shine where, um… the sun don’t shine.

An Instagram user named @ra_of_earth began the trend in October when he posted a video of three men lying nude in the great outdoors inviting the sun to transmit energy via their nether regions.

Advertisements

He explained the reasoning in the video.

“In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on.”

Now, I hasten to add we don’t recommend this to anyone. We doubt the benefits devotees claim for the practice. What’s more, we’d travel to Sweden to protest if any of the exponents ever received a Nobel science prize.

But, it’s a chance to include gratuitous nudity in an article under the pretense of advocating for better health. How could we ignore that?

Metaphysical Megan on the history of perineum sunning

One of the early exponents of perineum sunning, Metaphysical Megan explains the history.

“In Taoism, the perenium or Hui Yin is called the “Gate of Life and Death.” This is a gateway where energy enters & exits the body.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metaphysical Meagan (@metaphysicalmeagan) on Nov 12, 2019 at 9:50am PST

And now, for your viewing pleasure, gratuitous shots of butthole sunners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Soul (@butthole.sunning) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:37am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Bradley West (@thecountryclairvoyant) on Dec 3, 2019 at 11:15am PST

Watch carefully as we pass on the opportunity to take cheap shots and make obvious jokes. This moment may never come again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fire (@brandonrmurphy7) on Nov 23, 2019 at 3:32am PST

Admittedly, perineum sunning is the least of the dangers Mikko faces

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIKKO (@mitty_mikko) on Dec 3, 2019 at 3:47am PST

And finally, one last adherent of the ancient practice of butthole sunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by greyhoundlove (@greyhoundlove.lovesrz) on Dec 8, 2019 at 4:49pm PST

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.