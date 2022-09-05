Peppa Pig featured two lesbian polar bear mums and we love to see it

Kid’s TV favourite Peppa Pig has shown a character talking about her lesbian mums in a new episode of the show.

The long-running kid’s TV series follows the adventures of cartoon pig Peppa and her family and friends, and it’s hugely popular with young children around the world.

In an episode titled Families, which aired in the UK this week and is also streaming in Australia on ABC iview, Peppa Pig’s classmate Penny the Polar Bear tells her, Suzi Sheep and Danny Dog about her rainbow family.

The young characters are all at playgroup together and have been told to draw their families.

Penny then draws her two female parents and tells Peppa that she has “two mummies”.

“I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy,” the young character says.

“One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

Thousands petitioned for queer representation on Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig first started airing in 2004. Since then the popular pre-school TV series has produced over 360 episodes that have aired in over 180 countries.

LGBTIQ+ charity Stonewall spokesperson Robbie de Santos applauded the inclusive move.

“It’s fantastic that same-sex families are making an appearance in Peppatown,” he told The Sun.

“Many of those who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves and it will mean a lot that their experiences are being represented on such an iconic children’s program.”

In 2019, thousands of Peppa Pig fans signed a petition calling on the writers to introduce a rainbow family to the show.

“Children watching Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the petitioners wrote.

“Peppa Pig is not just for entertainment, children are inevitably learning from it too.”

