People think this gay porn video was filmed in the Kath & Kim house

Social media is in stitches debating whether or not a resurfaced gay porn video was shot in the house – pacifically the iconic kitchen – featured on Kath & Kim.

Melbourne comedian Thomas Jaspers posted two censored screenshots from the video, to the delight of social media detectives.

And the kitchen looks surprisingly similar to the one belonging to Australia’s iconic Fountain Lakes family.

“A friend just sent me some gay porn and said ‘Is this the kitchen from Kath & Kim?’ and nothing has ever been more to my taste,” Thomas wrote.

“At one point the camera pans around and I honestly expected Sharon to come in the back door and say ‘Hi Mrs. D!’”

One Twitter user replied, “Gives a whole new meaning to dippity bix that’s for sure…”

Another wrote, “Kimmee.. How are those 2 fellas in there going… installing the new Lino…? They seem to be getting stuck into it …yeah!”

“Kel is gonna be gropeable when he finds out what happened in his kitchen while he was power walking to Fountain Gate and back,” another wrote.

Kath & Kim was filmed in a real house in Melbourne

The iconic Australian series, which ran from 2002 to 2007, was filmed in a real property in Patterson Lakes in Melbourne

In 2019, the house’s owner Joanne Kelly announced she was radically renovating the iconic house.

“We’re changing a lot in the house, so it won’t look the same on the inside or the outside,” she told Sunrise at the time.

“That was the main concern when we decided to do this open house, were we going to have Kath and Kim protestors out the front.”

Before the reno, the mum of two charged visitors $5 each to take a tour of the house. She gave all proceeds to Carrie Bickmore’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer charity initiative.

