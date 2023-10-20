TV

People think this Drag Race Down Under queen is on All Stars

A fierce queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is among the franchise favourites rumoured to be appearing on the new Global All Stars spinoff.

Last December, RuPaul and World of Wonder announced a new RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars spinoff in the works, titled Global All Stars.

(Possible) spoiler alert!

Last year, queens from multiple international editions returned from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Both series aired last year, with New Zealand Drag Race Down Under queen Anita Wigl’it on Canada vs. the World.

But now filming on RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars has started overseas. Rumours are flying that the new Global All-Stars lineup features an Aussie.

Drag Race detectives online are convinced that Adelaide performer Kween Kong is appearing on the show.

We won’t know for sure for a while. But if the tea is true, Kween will compete alongside US Drag Race royalty Alyssa Edwards, who’s widely expected to return to the franchise.

Also rumoured for Global All-Stars are Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgium), Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sweden), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Pythia Queen (Canada’s Drag Race), Miranda Lebrão (Drag Race Brazil), Nehellenia Aruta (Drag Race Italy), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France) and Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany).

Kween Kong was runner-up on Drag Race Down Under season 2

Kween Kong, whose real name is Thomas Fonua, competed on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The drag performer was runner-up alongside Sydney’s Hannah Conda, while New Zealand’s Spankie Jackzon won the season.

Originally from New Zealand and of Tongan and Samoan heritage, Kween Kong was the show’s first Pasifika drag queen. Thomas is a professional dancer and choreographer, in and out of drag.

Earlier this year, Kween scored a Logie nomination for Most Popular New Talent after her appearance on Drag Race Down Under.

Last week, Kween was in Melbourne to perform at the city’s Fringe Festival on October 14.

The drag queen hasn’t posted on social media since then. Is she now overseas for Global All Stars?

All of RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spinoffs are streaming in Australia on Stan.

