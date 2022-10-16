People think Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged

Actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma have convinced fans they’re engaged after Rebel was seen wearing a huge diamond ring in a new couple shot.

The pair sparked the speculation after posting the Instagram photo at the weekend, with the Australian actress wearing the serious sparkler on her engagement finger.

In the photo, Rebel Wilson and fashion designer Ramona Agruma are embracing on a Los Angeles rooftop during a friend’s 40th birthday party.

“Date night at @alexisrael’s 40th!” Wilson captioned the picture.

But Instagram followers zeroed in on the giant ring Rebel was wearing and began speculating about a potential engagement.

“Do I spot a wedding ring?” one asked, to which somebody replied, “I hope so too!!!”

“Look at the hand, look at the hand! She’s hers!” another Instagram follower said.

“I’m glad Rebel found somebody and she is happy as hell. Good to see that smile on her,” somebody else wrote.

Someone else noted that in the photos Agruma wasn’t wearing a ring.

“Are you engaged? Not married, Ramona doesn’t have a ring 💍 on her finger in the 2nd pic!” they said.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma confirmed relationship in June

Rebel Wilson announced her relationship with the fashion designer in June, in sadly controversial circumstances, after earlier teasing she was “happily in a relationship”.

Wilson confirmed the big news with a selfie of the two of them.

She wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince. But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

The couple first appeared together on Rebel Wilson’s Instagram in January on a trip to Disneyland with friends.

In May, the actress revealed that her good friend, actor Hugh Sheridan, set the pair up after believing they would hit it off together, which Wilson said is exactly what happened.

“I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source,” she explained.

“I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”

