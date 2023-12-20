People think Dannii Minogue may be heading to Eurovision

Fans of Dannii Minogue are beginning to wonder if the singer is representing Australia at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in May.

The contest is in Malmö, Sweden after Swedish singer Loreen won the 2023 edition. It’s still months away, but lots of Eurovision news has been dropping recently.

This week, the design of the massive stage to be constructed in Malmö was unveiled. On Twitter X, Dannii Minogue reposted a video of it with a curious message.

“The stage is set… and the countdown has begun!” Dannii wrote.

Then the official Eurovision account replied to her, using the title of her signature banger I Begin To Wonder.

Fans who clocked the curious social media interaction immediately demanded more information from Dannii.

I… begin to wonder 😏 pic.twitter.com/7i4PEiF7d8 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) December 19, 2023

There’s no official confirmation of Australia’s Eurovision act just yet, but we have confirmed we will return in 2024.

This week we also found out that gay singer and actor Olly Alexander is representing the UK.

Next year will be 10 years since Australia’s Jessica Mauboy first performed as an interval act at the 2014 contest.

The following year we sent our first official act, Guy Sebastian. Australia has competed in Eurovision ever since.

Earlier this year, Kylie Minogue brought Dannii out on stage to perform a duet during Sydney WorldPride.

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.