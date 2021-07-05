World

People really don’t know how to feel about these IKEA Pride sofas

ikea pride couches loveseats pride flag pride sofas pride month canada
Photo: IKEA Canada

IKEA Canada unveiled a set of IKEA pride flag sofas for Pride Month in June and queer folk on Twitter had a mixed – and hilarious – response.

The Canadian branch of the furniture giant unveiled the group of 10 “love seats” inspired by the flags of different LGBTIQ identities.

Advertisements

IKEA explained “artists active in the 2SLGBTQ+ community designed and created” the sofas themselves “to celebrate identity and share stories of love.”

“2S” refers to two-spirit people, a term used by indigenous communities around the world to describe their gender diverse folk.

IKEA included sofas inspired by the rainbow “progress” flag, the transgender flag, non-binary flag, pansexual flag, the two-spirit flag and an incredible bisexual-themed IKEA sofa.

Just to clarify: the love seats aren’t for sale, they’re art pieces that Canadians can view in various IKEA stores.

In a video, IKEA gives a better look at each of the sofas and allows members of each community to share their love stories.

IKEA’s pride sofas are ‘insanely cool’

Some people online absolutely loved the IKEA sofas, and want them in their living room.

IKEA’s bisexual pride sofa is kinda scary

Advertisements

However others aren’t so sure. IKEA’s bisexual loveseat, in particular grabbed the most attention out of all ten.

The pink and purple sofa is covered in hands, including a pair of three-dimensional ones clutching onto the couch’s arm.

The design also includes cushions with the words “when you change or to and” and “nobody believes you”.

However the original artist of the bi sofa explained on Twitter the meaning behind it.

In 2019, IKEA in Australia began selling a rainbow-coloured version of its iconic carry-bag in stores here.

Named “Kvanting” in Australia, the bag’s design features six colourful rainbow stripes.

At the same time, the company announced they would donate $20,000 to LGBTIQ health organisation ACON.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, Donate, Support, Gay, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

mhelody bruno manslaughter nsw police
eharmony ad ad standards lesbian couple homophobic complaints
greens coalition senate janet rice dean smith
Bisexual pride flag
laurel hubbard transgender weightlifter
one nation senator malcolm roberts