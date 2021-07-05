People really don’t know how to feel about these IKEA Pride sofas

IKEA Canada unveiled a set of IKEA pride flag sofas for Pride Month in June and queer folk on Twitter had a mixed – and hilarious – response.

The Canadian branch of the furniture giant unveiled the group of 10 “love seats” inspired by the flags of different LGBTIQ identities.

IKEA explained “artists active in the 2SLGBTQ+ community designed and created” the sofas themselves “to celebrate identity and share stories of love.”

“2S” refers to two-spirit people, a term used by indigenous communities around the world to describe their gender diverse folk.

IKEA included sofas inspired by the rainbow “progress” flag, the transgender flag, non-binary flag, pansexual flag, the two-spirit flag and an incredible bisexual-themed IKEA sofa.

Just to clarify: the love seats aren’t for sale, they’re art pieces that Canadians can view in various IKEA stores.

In a video, IKEA gives a better look at each of the sofas and allows members of each community to share their love stories.

IKEA’s pride sofas are ‘insanely cool’

Some people online absolutely loved the IKEA sofas, and want them in their living room.

The Ikea pride collection is so insanely cool??? pic.twitter.com/yNfbcvrfjx — fairy (@mayamona_) June 28, 2021

Okay, but I do want the IKEA trans flag cloud loveseat. It’s cute and lovely — what can I say? pic.twitter.com/TNUFyJEG4P — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 29, 2021

me: rainbow capitalism bad also me, laying eyes upon the ikea trans flag sofa: pic.twitter.com/8EAj9DppH7 — 🌱🌈zephyr floof🌙🌸 (@zephydreams) June 29, 2021

the ikea pride collection makes me so happy and seen and loved. credits to the insanely talented lgbtq+ artists that designed and created them. and credits to the people that shared their stories to inspire these designs. absolutely wonderful, beautiful job @IKEAUSA pic.twitter.com/yWB7j2nLM6 — mads☆ (@gogynappity) June 29, 2021

Am I the only one that needs the Ikea Progress Flag couch for their reading nook? It looks like a fairytale! 💚💙❤🧡💜💐#WaseemShayk pic.twitter.com/KBRzvbcRRJ — JJ Windsor (@JJPWindsor) June 29, 2021

IKEA’s bisexual pride sofa is kinda scary

However others aren’t so sure. IKEA’s bisexual loveseat, in particular grabbed the most attention out of all ten.

The pink and purple sofa is covered in hands, including a pair of three-dimensional ones clutching onto the couch’s arm.

The design also includes cushions with the words “when you change or to and” and “nobody believes you”.

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn’t real it can’t hurt you the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

you have a wonderful first date with someone then go home to their apartment to see the ikea bi couch, what do you do? pic.twitter.com/xAFYBBLK6E — Elly Belle, notably not a woman 🔮 (@literElly) June 29, 2021

Obsessed with how the bisexual Ikea couch turns into a horror movie prop when you change the text and colors around a little pic.twitter.com/JK5VpxPCFg — Pio (@wonderpetsfan1) June 29, 2021

However the original artist of the bi sofa explained on Twitter the meaning behind it.

Hey everyone, I’d love to explain the NOBODY BELIEVES YOU love seat! The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RoiD9u04Xs — bikea couch guy (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

I’m a spoken word poet and the hands are meant to represent the audience reaction, especially those of other bisexual folks who would approach me after performances and share their story with me. 2/? — bikea couch guy (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

In 2019, IKEA in Australia began selling a rainbow-coloured version of its iconic carry-bag in stores here.

Named “Kvanting” in Australia, the bag’s design features six colourful rainbow stripes.

At the same time, the company announced they would donate $20,000 to LGBTIQ health organisation ACON.

