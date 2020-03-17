People on Twitter urging PM to #shutaustraliadown

Australian’s on Twitter have developed the #shutaustraliadown trend, urging Prime Minister Scott Morrison to send the nation into lockdown.

Believe it or not, Australia is one of the last nations to self-isolate.

Okay, you believe it. We’re pretty laid back when it comes to this sort of thing.

But, it seems at the moment, more and more of us are starting to panic.

Because now we’ve developed a hashtag on Twitter hoping it will encourage the PM to force citizens to remain indoors.

The #shutaustraliadown trend is circulating the internet trying to urge our leaders to take more precautions surrounding coronavirus.

People online are questioning the government’s actions and pushing for it to follow in the footsteps of other countries that have been more successful at tackling the outbreak.

The hashtag comes after the Australian health department released statistics indicating the dramatic increase in COVID-19 diagnoses in Australia.

Despite our numbers still being relatively low, we’re now up to more than 370 cases.

And if we compare that with countries like Italy and Spain, it seems like those numbers are only going to increase. And, fast.

So, therefore people from all over the country and from all walks of life have banded together to encourage the forced shutdown.

They say locking down the country is the best way to prevent the spread of the nasty virus.

Check out some of the #shutaustraliadown tweets below:

Waiting for ScoMo to hurry up & do what he needs to do! Stop wasting time, it’s scary enough as it is! #shutdownaustralia #coronavirusaus #Lockdownaustralia pic.twitter.com/NCuEF1V6EY — Nadi (@NadiaGentilcore) March 17, 2020

#shutdownaustralia #COVID19au

They have shutdown the EU.

It’s time to pull your finger out, @ScottMorrisonMP. People will not reign in their greed or their unwillingness to.stay home and avoid eachother

You must make it mandatory. https://t.co/nIphT6dI9D — 🔥 Fiona Adorno💧 (@FionaAdorno) March 17, 2020

Taking initiative to self-isolate

But, amid the government’s response to coronavirus (or lack thereof), people have been putting themselves into isolation to avoid its spread anyway.

They’ve been panic buying supplies, then heading home to hibernate until the worst of the virus is over.

They’ve even developed the #stayhomechallenge which is currently trending on Twitter.

It’s encouraging people to remain indoors and work from home despite the government deeming it unnecessary.

But in the middle of all the chaos, are the people trying to look on the bright side.

They’ve been using both hashtags to lighten the mood and to remind everyone we’re in this together.

Check out some of the memes and gifs that have been used to cope in solidarity with the outbreak.

Dealing with the indoors

when the #stayhomechallenge is literally my life for the most times since I barely ever go out: pic.twitter.com/FlGMt5pejt — 💜MOTS⁷💜 GA 📌 coronavirus #DontBeASpreader (@mykinghaechanie) March 17, 2020

Been practicing this #stayhomechallenge my entire life. No worries! I got this! pic.twitter.com/bIgYfDehKy — Jenna (@jennabean) March 16, 2020

#stayhomechallenge. CDC: please stay home and distance yourself from any social contact. Introverts: pic.twitter.com/hPDkCWQGM3 — mcbastard (@mcbastard123) March 17, 2020

How we be spending most of our time #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/HyoJ0ZvOSb — Khalil (@khatoum10) March 17, 2020

This how the corona virus got me acting up rn #stayhomechallenge pic.twitter.com/B2aAuL2dAn — YungCocoDroppa (@t_makwasha) March 17, 2020

day 1 of quarantine with stocked up food vs day 2 after eating all the food bc of boredom: #stayhomechallenge

pic.twitter.com/BaWXV8w9Zc — ggukv9⁷🍯🌙 (@ggukv97) March 16, 2020

I love sitting on public transport every day wondering when it’s my turn to get sick. Seriously. #shutdownaustralia — Hannah 🌵 (@tumbycat) March 16, 2020

#stayhomechallenge

Start splitting the 2 ply so that you have double the toilet paper. Got to make it last people! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IPm8vw65YM — Shannon Rhymer (@ssouthernlife) March 17, 2020

Whether Australia goes into lockdown or not, Qnews encourages its readers to remain diligent and healthy during this time.

Additionally, be sure to wash your hands and avoid touching your face where you can.

Finally, if you’re staying indoors or not, let’s work together to stop the spread. It starts with all of us.

