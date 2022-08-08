People are shocked after ‘intense’ pat-down of Aussie at US airport

An Australian man has left TikTok shocked after sharing wild video of the “intense” pat-down he received from an official at San Francisco Airport.

Dan Jarvis posted the video, filmed by a friend inside San Francisco Airport, of the official performing the invasive pat-down as he went through security before a domestic flight.

Jarvis, who is deaf, said the pat-down was required because he has a cochlear implant and hearing aid. As a result, he can’t walk through the airport’s body scanner.

In the videos, the airport security guard is shown pressing his hands across Jarvis’ crotch.

“That’s my penis,” Jarvis is heard saying, before he laughs at the person filming. The other person replies, “Unbelievable.”

The videos have been watched millions of times on TikTok, and commenters were shocked.

“How long have they been dating?” one commenter asked.

“These full service flights are getting wild,” another wrote.

TikTok users slam Aussie’s ‘invasive’ pat-down as ‘absolutely unprofessional’

But many others on TikTok didn’t see the funny side. Many told the men the “invasive” pat-down was inappropriate and he should’ve complained.

“This is absolutely unprofessional and not in his job description. This is super invasive. I’m so sorry this happened,” one person said.

“Are you OK though for real? Because this seems super invasive,” another asked.

“Umm please tell me you filed a complaint?” somebody else added.

“I’d be taking someone to court,” another person wrote.

Dan Jarvis told the Daily Mail the airport official’s pat-down was “intense”.

“I laughed because it was awkward, and I didn’t know how to respond,” he told the Mail.

“I’ll always be compliant with any country’s regulations. But in Australia, we don’t get touched around the genital areas.”

