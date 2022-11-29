A gay Newcastle man who purportedly installed glory holes in gay beats throughout his region north of Sydney has passed away, according to a local.

A Newcastle man has taken to Reddit to say he was friends with the man, who has died and who he only referred to as “Gary”.

“The old guy that used to make the glory holes throughout the region passed away,” he claimed in the Reddit post.

“I won’t use his real name, because y’know, that’d be weird. We’ll just call him Gary.

“Missus and I met Gary when we moved into our home a couple of years ago. [We] struck up a friendship with Gary when walking past his yard and patting his floofy little dogs.

“After getting to know us a bit first, Gary went on to reveal that it was he who pioneered the installation of glory holes throughout Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Central Coast, and certain parts of Maitland.

“Gary made it his misson to install c__k sockets in the beats of the region so no curious man’s penis would need remain dry.”

The man recalled Gary had told him he’d “begun this public service in the mid 1960’s”.

“In recent years a lot of Gary’s work was undone just as soon as it was installed. He was uncertain if any of his dick slots still exist to this day,” he wrote.

“I personally have seen only one the entire 22 years I’ve lived here.”

“Gary was a quiet man with no family at all. Just three fancy little dogs and a lifelong passion for meeting men in public bathrooms.

“I just wanted to put something out there for a man who was, in many ways, an underappareciated part of the city’s infrastructure. Thanks.”

Newcastle gay beat architect honoured as ‘a true legend’

“RIP to a king,” one person wrote in reply, while another asked, “When’s the state funeral?”

“Put this post in a museum,” somebody else wrote.

“Let us all say our goodbyes to a true legend,” another wrote.

The original Reddit poster explained Gary “had been quite isolated” but after finding out his neighbour was “cozy with the gay community [Gary] just let a lot out.”

The man said the conversations he had with the gay elder were “a good time”.

Perhaps most importantly, the man explained after Gary’s death, the gay man’s two floofy little dogs went to live with a Sydney man Gary “was kinda seeing”.

Another Redditor suggested Gary be nominated for a Blue Plaque, a New South Wales award honouring “the extraordinary people and events that shaped the history of NSW.”

Others were left wondering if they’d ever seen the gay man’s work around regional New South Wales. One man recalled seeing a “curious hole at waist height” in a men’s toilet in Polkobin, north-west of Newcastle.

“Not sure if it was Gary’s work… No mystery as to what it was, as this spot was often rumoured to be a hookup spot for gay men,” they wrote.

“Quite the achievement, since it was a metal stall made of mild steel.

“I happened across a guy a week later who worked for council in maintenance, so after an awkward moment where I had to explain the concept of a glory hole to him we went our separate ways.

“Two weeks later, there appeared a much thicker steel plate installed there. If it was Gary’s work initially, I hate to say he never defeated this particular barrier.”

NSW inquiry hears of Sydney’s hidden history of gay beats

Last week in Sydney, the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes heard extensive evidence about the state’s hidden history of gay beats, in an era of secrecy, discrimination and homophobic violence.

The inquiry heard NSW Police entrapped and arrested gay men at beats in the late 1980s and 90s, impacting beat outreach workers’ efforts to fight HIV.

In 2018, the Western Australian Museum defended adding to its collection a toilet door from a gay beat featuring one of the state’s historical glory holes, rescued by a Perth activist in 1997 and donated.

After a backlash, the museum said at the time the toilet door was an appropriate acquisition because it’s the museum’s role to represent the entire community.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.