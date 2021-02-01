People are convinced Kylie Minogue is joining RuPaul’s Drag Race

Fan speculation is rife that Kylie Minogue is somehow involved with RuPaul’s Drag Race after the pair exchanged tweets.

The Australia/New Zealand spinoff of the show, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, is currently filming in Auckland.

Advertisements

Over the weekend, RuPaul tweeted he’d “listened to Kylie Minogue’s Disco album every day this month”, dubbing the singer’s latest album a “masterpiece”.

In response, Kylie simply replied, “YES Ruuuuuuuu!!!”

Kylie finished recording the album at home in lockdown and it received a warm reception on release last year.

Earlier this month, Kylie quietly flew back to Victoria to visit family. She privately completed her two weeks of quarantine without any fuss.

At the weekend, the singer surprised festivalgoers by introducing longtime friend James Reyne onstage at the Sounds Better Together concert in Mallacoota in regional Victoria.

Her manager Michael Gudinski told News Corp on Saturday, “She’s been here a few weeks, she’s ecstatic to be home with her family.

“She’s vibing to be home. She’s going to stay in Australia for a while.

“There’s no talk of her doing any live shows. But she’s really impressed with the way we’ve been getting live music back in Victoria.”

Fans hoping Kylie Minogue appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Given Kylie Minogue’s travel and her tweets, many are hoping that she’s involved with Drag Race.

RuPaul and Michelle Visage are both judging on the Down Under spinoff after quarantining in New Zealand. A contingent of Australian drag queens also joined them to compete.

It’s doubtful Kylie would now fly on to New Zealand and complete another two weeks of quarantine across the ditch.

Advertisements

But fans are hoping she’ll at least Zoom into Drag Race Down Under.

“[These tweets] better be the unofficial confirmation that @kylieminogue is going to be guest judging Drag Race Down Under,” one person wrote.

“I’m sure we’ll have some KM in those lip sync for your life battles,” another teased.

“When are we gonna get ‘On a Night of 1,000 Kylies’ and Miss @kylieminogue on #DragRace?” another asked.

One person tweeted, “If Kylie is not the guest judge on the first episode of Drag Race Down Under I’m gonna set fire to the rain.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is arriving on Stan before the end of the year.

Yaaasss Miss RuPaul! Now it’s time to have @kylieminogue guest on Drag Race yass mawmah ockurrrrr *tonguepop *deathdrop https://t.co/nIguHCeJlA — Karl Michael XYZ (@karlmichaelxyz) January 31, 2021

This better be the unofficial confirmation that @kylieminogue is going to be guest judging Drag Race Down Under. https://t.co/mVfmte7DQz — The Broadway Slasher ️‍ (@Sequins4Thought) January 31, 2021

can’t get you out of my head lip sync when? — lil durk #1 babsey stan (@runawaywithme) January 31, 2021

Night of 1000 Kylie’s should be mandatory. pic.twitter.com/cXOTYXJ7iw — Noé Roa (@SoyNoeRoa) January 31, 2021

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.