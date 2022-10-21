Penis reports: Madge uncut, Kanye obsessed with Pete’s

In penis reports this weekend, Madonna announces she’s uncut while Charlamagne tha God claims Kanye West is obsessed with Pete Davidson’s dick.

Yes, too true. Roll out the cliches. It’s a slow news day. We’ve been sitting in the newsroom anxiously awaiting an announcement from Hugh Sheridan. But his PR is spookily quiet. Not a squeak from Jack Vidgen either. Everything is crazy British PMs and we can barely keep up with who has the job, let alone GAF.

Perhaps King Charles, but let’s face it, seeing that name in print takes some time to get used to. I keep wondering why cocker spaniels are making news.

So here’s all the news that’s unfit to print.

First, Her Madgesty

After apparently coming out as gay on social media recently, Madonna has done it again.

“I have a confession to make,” she announced in an Instagram story.

“I was not circumcised.”

Um… okay!

The Material Girl then took off her skirt and placed it foreskin-like around her head.

I have no idea. But people bought the Like a Virgin story. Maybe they’ll believe Madge has a giant uncut schlong.

Then, Kanye

Nationally-syndicated radio host Charlamagne tha God told his listeners that Kanye West is obsessed with Pete Davidson’s penis. He claimed the singer screamed at him on the phone in November, going ‘on and on’ about Davidson.

“‘My wife is out here f_cking a white boy with a 10-inch penis, and you won’t help me?’”

Charlemagne said all he could do was laugh.

“The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f_cks with you, and you said that to me.”

I can’t help thinking Kanye is simply doing a Hugh — keeping himself in the news. Same with Madge. It’s how it works. Exposure equals income. Singers, actors, politicians, and British royals do it. Even comedians do it. Let’s face it. The story that Pete Davidson has a 10-inch penis is far funnier than any joke he ever made.

