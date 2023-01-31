Pell funeral: Police take protesters to NSW Supreme Court

NSW police will haul LGBTI rights campaigners in front of the NSW Supreme Court to prohibit a peaceful protest march past the George Pell funeral.

The requiem mass for Pell takes place at Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral on Thursday.

High-profile politicians and Catholic dignitaries will attend the event. In 2020, the Royal Commission into Child Sexual Abuse made adverse findings regarding Pell. The commission found that Pell knew of child sexual abuse by clergy in the 1970s. However, he took no serious action to address the horrific abuse. Despite that, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who will attend the Pell funeral, recently described the dead cardinal as a “saint for our times’.

Grassroots LGBTI campaign group Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) says prominent attendees of the Pell funeral want to carry on his vicious right-wing culture war legacy.

A vile bigot

CARR activist Eddie Stephenson said Pell used his influence to oppress people.

“George Pell was a vile bigot and an agent of abuse. He called homosexuality more unhealthy than smoking and abortion more immoral than child sexual abuse. And he didn’t just say these things: he devoted his considerable power and influence to enforcing the oppression of LGBT people and women, to say nothing of his deep complicity in systematic child sexual abuse.”

Pell funeral

CARR has organised a protest to take place during the Pell funeral. Protestors plan to march past St Mary’s Cathedral. However, NSW police are demanding the protestors remain out of sight and earshot of the cathedral.

Following an application by NSW police, CARR co-convener April Holcombe will front NSW Supreme Court in the coming days.

April described the Pell funeral as a ghastly event.

“The right to assembly and protest is a fundamental democratic one. We have every right to march past this ghastly event which celebrates the life of a monster, and tell the truth about who he was. Police are attempting to stifle activism for LGBTI and women’s rights. We represent the majority opinion on these issues and we will not be silenced.”

The Pell, go to Hell! protest will gather from 10.30 am at the Hyde Park Archibald Fountain, and march along College Street past St Mary’s Cathedral and up Oxford St from 11.15 am.

