Peacock Mormons doco with Jeremy Fernandez

ABC’s Compass tonight features a Jeremy Fernandez documentary on the Brisbane-based Peacock Mormons.

Brisbane Mormon Brad Harker first marched in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2013. He wanted to promote greater acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people in his church.

The following year, his then-teenage son Zaide supported his father by joining him at the march. Over the years, other people of faith joined them at the march, including Muslims, Buddhists and Christians. As a group, they are known as the Peacock Mormons.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a long history as an anti-queer church. In recent years, church authorities softened a little toward queer members. The church website advises “While same-sex attraction is not a sin, it can be a challenge.”

Queer Mormons are instructed to strive to “live the law of chastity.”

As a sixth-generation Mormon, Brad Harker was once a committed missionary. He personally baptised dozens of converts. He also married in an attempt to combat his own same-sex attraction.

“The church says we need to be in heterosexual relationships, and that’s what brings us to heaven.

“Without that heterosexual relationship, you cannot obtain a place in heaven. In fact, you can’t even be with your own family in the afterlife.

“It’s a struggle to live with that belief your whole life and be gay underneath.”

Following his divorce from his first wife and after rumours about his sexuality, Brad married again to placate his family and the church.

Third time lucky

But Brad Harker eventually found peace in his third marriage — to a man.

Check out the Peacock Mormons on ABC at 6.30 pm tonight (Sunday, March 27.). Or later on ABC iview.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.