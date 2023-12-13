Peach PRC mourns her biggest inspiration Shirley Barber

Peach PRC says her style is inspired by Shirley Barber. Image: Instagram/Peach PRC

Peach PRC has taken to social media to mourn the death of Australian author and illustrator Shirley Barber.

The Australian pop singer posted a distraught video to TikTok last night after hearing the news.

“What do you mean Shirley Barber died?” she sobs in the video.

“I am who I am because of her.”

Peach PRC is known for her whimsical image and fairy-like appearance. In an interview earlier this year with 1883 Music, she gives credit to Barber for her well-known aesthetic.

@ritalinprc my special interest has taken a critical hit. rest in peace shirley 😔🧚🏻‍♀️ ♬ original sound – peach prc

“I have always loved pink and I’ve always loved fairies. And Shirley Barber is an Australian author and illustrator and she makes these books and they’ve just got these really beautiful fairy illustrations.

“I loved them as a kid and they’re a classic Aussie staple for children of the 2000s and that inspires a lot of my aesthetic and my look. I love just embracing things that I think a lot of us are a little bit nervous to show that we still love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peach PRC (@peachprc)

Shirley Barber was a beloved Australian children’s author known for her enchanted fairy illustrations and stories. Throughout her life, she sold over 10 million copies of her 30 originally written and illustrated books. She published her first book, Martha B. Rabbit: the Fairies’ Cook, in the 1980s after writing it in her childhood. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday morning, aged 88.

In a 2008 interview, Barber admitted she’d always believed in fairies and understood her magical worlds were an important escape for children.

Peach took to Instagram this morning with a tribute to the author.

“Rest in peace Shirley Barber. I keep your work all around my home, it reminds me of how magical the world can be. Thank you for inspiring everything I am today,” she wrote.

