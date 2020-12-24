Paulini’s ‘Twenty Twenty’: the track to kick 2020 out the door

ARIA Number One Chart award-winner Paulini just released her first new music in 5 years. The past year with COVID-19 lockdowns proved both a blessing and a curse she says. The artist felt inspired to pick up her pen and write new music. And Paulini’s ‘Twenty Twenty’ gives us the perfect track to kick 2020 out the door.

Paulini said that like many artists she went, in a moment, from performing live weekly to no work at all.

Alone in her lounge room with only pen and paper for company, rekindled her love for writing music.

Lockdown itself inspired a track, with Paulini pouring out her heart on what she thought about the situation in her new single ‘Twenty Twenty’.

Paulini made it clear she wasn’t a fan of the year.

“It’s the farewell 2020 anthem we should all be singing,” she says.

Twenty Twenty, cuttin’ ties with you

Procrastinating, cuttin’ ties with you

Idolising perfect eyes for you

Twenty Twenty vision ain’t come through

Paulini’s ‘Twenty Twenty’ with Andro Martinez

For the track, Paulini teamed up with producer Andro Martinez. She wrote one of her first songs with Andro back at the age of sixteen, even before appearing on Australian Idol.

“’Twenty Twenty’ has a fun 90s vibe. It took me back to a time when music was becoming everything in my life. It was awesome to go back to where it all began with Andro.”

The track also includes a poignant rap section by Antonio Chiapetta, 2019 ARIA award-winner for Teacher of the Year.

“When I first heard the track ‘Twenty Twenty’, I was stoked to think that Paulini liked my flow enough to want to connect on the track,” said Antonio.

‘Twenty Twenty’ was released through Ambition Records on the 11th December and is available for Download and Streaming on all platforms.

Paulini hopes to release a new album in 2021.

But for now, farewell 2020 in fitting style – Join Paulini on ‘Twenty Twenty’ and kick it out the door.

