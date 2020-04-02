Pauline Hanson’s social distancing protest is pretty baffling

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has announced she is going to “go and lie down in my paddock” today to clap back at COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

The Queensland senator went on Sky News on Wednesday night to slam “bloody over the top” restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

She lashed out at conflicting messages over whether couples living separately in Victoria and NSW could visit each other.

“Are we becoming that much of a Nanny State?” Senator Hanson raged.

“No Premier of any state is going to tell me whether I can go and see someone or not.

“How ridiculous is this? People moved on because [they’re] lying in the park.

“Look, I’ll tell everyone, I’m going to go and lie down in my paddock tomorrow.

“Let’s see if [police] will turn up and fine me because I’m out there in my paddock laying on the ground.”

‘Someone tell Pauline Hanson she can do that’

However many pointed out Pauline’s stunt on her own property is permitted during the pandemic.

“So… to protest social distancing Pauline Hanson is going somewhere nobody else is?” one person asked.

“Someone please tell Pauline Hanson that she can lay in her own paddock,” another wrote.

Death

Taxes

Social distancing rules in Queensland

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk clarified rules about social distancing in Queensland on Thursday.

“When you are going outside, no more than two people. You have to keep your distance,” she said.

She said “house parties, large dinner parties, mass barbecues” are banned to stop the spread of the virus.

However she said partners who live separately can visit one another.

“If there is one or two extra people who come into your house that is not breaching the law,” she said.

“But we need to be shrinking our world. That means we don’t want to have a lot of extra contacts. Don’t invite strangers into your home.

“Your home is your castle, you are in charge of that castle.

“It is your responsibility if you have one person or two people into your home that social distancing is observed.”

