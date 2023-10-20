Paul O’Grady will have a vet hospital named after him

British drag icon and rescue animal devotee Paul O’Grady has had a veterinary hospital at his beloved Battersea Dogs and Cats Home named after him, following the entertainer’s death this year.

Paul, the entertainer behind drag queen Lily Savage, passed away in March at age 67.

After Paul retired Lily, he became known for his work on animal welfare, including his long-running TV series For The Love of Dogs.

Animal rescue centre Battersea named Paul an ambassador in 2012. At the centre, Paul filmed 11 seasons of the show.

Following Paul’s death, thousands donated to a tribute fund that totalled £480,000 ($AU921,600) for Battersea and other animal rights charities.

“It’s a testament to how loved Paul was. We shall always be forever grateful for everything he did for us,” CEO Peter Laurie said.

He said Battersea is naming its clinic facilities The Paul O’Grady Veterinary Hospital in his honour.

“As an ambassador for Battersea, especially during his 11 years filming For The Love of Dogs, Paul helped animals in their recovery from surgery,” Peter Laurie said.

“At times, [he] watched as they headed off-site for specialist surgery. Naming our veterinary hospital after Paul feels fitting.

“Paul was always a champion of the underdog, and we’ll be carrying on his legacy.”

Paul’s husband André Portasio said Paul would be thrilled to see the love and support for the disadvantaged animals.

“Paul was so passionate in his support of rescue animals. It gives me some comfort to know that through the hard work and commitment of Battersea and other charities Paul’s legacy will live on,” he said.

Paul O’Grady smoked joint in final hours, husband says

This week, hundreds of Paul’s friends and loved ones gathered for a star-studded memorial gathering.

Andre Portasio recalled he and Paul shared a marijuana joint at their home before Paul “unexpectedly but peacefully” passed away.

“We’d had a very ordinary day, just watching TV together at home,” Andre said, per The Sun.

“Paul said he wanted to make a ‘cup of tea,’ and that was our little code for rolling a spliff.

“So Paul went to the kitchen to make a cup of tea, brought it back, lit it and started smoking it.

“That was our last time together, the last thing we did. He passed away there in his chair.”

