Paul Kelly – If Not Now #Voice #VoteYes

Australian music legend Paul Kelly sings If not now, then when? If not us, then who? on the new track If Not Now in support of a Yes vote for The Voice.

Scroll down for the vid.

Paul Kelly will perform the song live for the first time at the Uluru Dialogue campaign launch in Melbourne on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Paul Kelly issued a statement on why he will vote Yes on The Voice.

“This country is my home. This beautiful country, unique in all the world. Our First Australians looked after it and shaped it for over 60,000 years and, in doing so, developed a rich and complex culture that is a gift to us all.

“Recognition is not achieved with fine-sounding words and feel-good statements but by promising to listen. There is a huge and stubborn gap in health, education and opportunities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.”

Yawning Gap

“That yawning gap is unfair and diminishes us all.

“By saying Yes to a voice and listening to it, we can tackle these problems in a more effective way. And fairness cuts both ways. Having a voice gives people responsibility as well as agency. Being involved in decisions that impact your life brings with it accountability for the outcomes.”

Following that statement, the longtime advocate for Indigenous rights has released what’s sure to become a classic track.

It’s a simple proposition to join the new and old

A chance to make our country larger in its soul

It’s an invitation offered to set our course anew

If not now, then when? If not us, then who?

Paul Kelly – If not now

More on The Voice:

