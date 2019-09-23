WATCH: Patricia Arquette’s emotional trans equality plea at Emmy Awards

Actress Patricia Arquette has pleaded for transgender rights in her heartfelt acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards.

The actress won for her supporting role as Dede Blanchard in the streaming TV series The Act at the 71st annual Primetime Emmys ceremony on Monday, Australian time.

Advertisements

Accepting the award onstage, Arquette began: “I just have to say I’m grateful to be working. I’m grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life.”

“This is great. But in my heart I’m so sad. I lost my sister Alexis.”

Patricia Arquette’s sister, transgender actress and activist Alexis Arquette, died in 2016 at age 47.

Arquette went on, “Trans people are still being persecuted.

“I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis. And I will be for the rest of my life for you until we change the world so trans people are not persecuted.

“And give them jobs. They’re human beings. Let’s give them jobs and let’s get rid of this bias we have everywhere.”

“I am in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted.” Thank you Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) for showing up every day for the trans community. #Emmys 💙💗⚪ pic.twitter.com/oggCNa6qWi — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 23, 2019

Actress Laverne Cox and Pose star Dominique Jackson were among those to give Patricia Arquette a standing ovation for her heartfelt speech.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins again at 2019 Emmy Awards

Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race has again won Outstanding Reality-Competition Series at the Emmy Awards.

“Thank you guys so much. We’re so proud of this show and we’re so happy for all the gorgeous kids who come on and show how fabulous they are,” RuPaul said in his acceptance speech.

“Thanks to the Academy for voting for us… because we love you for that.”

Ru then added: “And speaking of voting and love, go and register to vote, vote, vote. Register!”

Yas gawd! 🏆 Condragulations to the whole team of #DragRace for snatching the Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, and thank YOU for making our show the glamorous extravaganza we all love!!! 🎉 #Emmy2019 pic.twitter.com/IbkONhc7Vm — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 23, 2019

Advertisements

Drag Race previously picked up other Emmy Awards at the earlier Creative Arts Emmy Award ceremony, a precursor to the primetime show. This included the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Series gong for RuPaul.

Also at the Creative Arts Emmys, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby also won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for her acclaimed Netflix special Nanette.

“My gratitude to the Television Academy for recognizing my work, to Netflix for the embrace of my vision & to my team for their humbling faith in me,” Gadsby said after the win.

“If you found strength in Nanette, know that our stories matter; our humanity matters.”