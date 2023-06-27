Paris Hilton brings out Kim Petras and Aqua for iconic Pride set

Paris Hilton appeared at Dreamland Pride in New York for an instantly iconic DJ set involving Aqua, Kim Petras and… Padam Padam?

Paris performed her set wearing a sparkling low-cut rainbow mini dress, a nod to the famous silver Julian Macdonald dress she wore to her 21st birthday party in 2002.

The socialite princess also took to the decks to play gay anthem after gay anthem, including her 2006 pièce de résistance, Stars Are Blind.

The song was made all the more iconic with the remastered and added addition of Kim Petras last year.

Both pop legends took the stage together to perform the remix:

Gay anthems, old and new

Paris also surprised fans by bringing out Aqua for a performance of ‘Barbie World’.

Paris’ Visual Director for the set shared the moment to Twitter, captioning it: “Aqua came out with @ParisHilton this weekend at NYC pride. Ngl my inner child was pretty stoked about it!”

And if the gays were still in doubt whether she was a true ally; she went on to play Padam Padam.

The queen took to social media afterwards to thank her supporting acts and share her love with the crowd.

“Thank you, NYC!🗽💖I had the most incredible time playing for you all tonight @DreamlandPride 💕🌈 So proud to be closing out #Pride Month with this incredible night,” she wrote under the post.

“Thank you @KimPetras & @Aqua.DK for making this even more iconic 💗thank you everyone for all the love!!🥰🌈 #SummerOfSliving 🔥”

‘Beyond honored’ says Paris Hilton

The socialite previously spoke to PEOPLE, saying she was “beyond honored” to have the opportunity to perform at the LGBTQ Pride celebration.

“I am beyond honored for the opportunity to perform at New York Pride,” she said.

“I’m so excited to celebrate, support, and champion everyone living true to themselves in the same way the LGBTQ+ community has advocated for me and my voice.

“I will continue to use my platform to speak out and spread love, tolerance, acceptance, and support.

“It’s the Summer of Sliving, and I can’t wait to Sliv with everyone at Dreamland Pride in Central Park!”

