Paralympic champ Ellie Cole and her partner become mums

Aussie Paralympic legend Ellie Cole and her partner Silvia have announced the birth of their first child this week.

The swimmer and wheelchair basketballer is Australia’s most decorated female Paralympian. She retired in 2022.

This week, Ellie announced on Instagram that newborn son Felix had unexpectedly arrived a few weeks early.

“They say when your own child is born, it is one of the greatest miracles you could ever hope for,” Ellie wrote.

“We are feeling so blessed. Felix Parker Cole joined our family this morning, unexpectedly, three weeks early.

“We know that he will make us see the world in an entirely different way. Welcome to the world, little Felix. All we see is you.”

Ellie Cole retired in 2022 after incredible medal haul

The swimmer and wheelchair basketballer retired from competition after the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and an incredible 17 Paralympic medals, including six golds.

Ellie Cole told the ABC in December 2021 that she and her partner Silvia met at the London Games in 2012.

“She was an events planner for the Paralympic committee. I met her at one of the post-game celebrations and we had the greatest time,” Ellie recalled.

“We got to know each other quite well after the London Games. We were both really struggling with post-Games blues, as a lot of athletes and staff members do.

“When we’re struggling through those times we really lean on each other to get through that.

“It was really nice to spend time with somebody who wasn’t an athlete but understood that experience.”

Ellie Cole awarded Australia Day Honours

Just two weeks ago, Ellie received a Member of the Order of Australia in this year’s Australia Day honours.

Ellie was awarded for her “significant service to sport as an advocate for diversity and inclusion” of Australians with a disability.

“I have always loved the way that sport has been able to ‘level the playing field’ for Australia,” she said at the time.

“So, in saying that, I am feeling extremely humbled to be appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

“This award in particular acknowledges just how important inclusion has and always will be in shaping Australia’s landscape.

“The journey has been a privilege so far and I look forward to continuing the pursuit of a more inclusive country.”

