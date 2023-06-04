Pam Ann interviewing bouncing bulge Matt Shirvington

Matt Shirvington’s bouncing bulge became famous after the 1998 Commonwealth Games. Pam Ann conducted a #NotSafeForBrekkyCentral interview with the soon-to-be morning host once known as ‘The Package’ a few years later.

Scroll down to see Pam Ann interview ‘The Package’.

Few people remember anything of the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games other than Matt Shirvington’s big swinging dick.

He later blamed the commotion on an ill-fitting lycra body suit that ‘just didn’t fit right’. But he said the attention to his bouncing bulge added a second element to his Games experience.

“There were two parts to it. I performed really well and broke the Australian record and all of that. But then there was that element and I was getting emails from young kids saying, ‘My mum’s single. Would you marry her?'”

Feedback from gay community

“I got a lot of feedback from the gay community too which was interesting.

“It is what it is. It’s part of my story, unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it.

“I’ve got this one mate who keeps me grounded in that department. Whenever it comes up, he always jumps on my shoulder and says ‘The camera puts on 10 pounds’.”

Matt Shirvington moved on to a television career following his retirement as an athlete. Channel 7 is expected to announce tomorrow that the popular broadcaster will take over one of the most high-profile television roles in the country. The former athlete will take over as host of 7’s Sunrise following the retirement of longtime host David Koch later this week.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.