Pageboy: Elliot Page’s secret relationship with Kate Mara

Elliot Page reveals in his memoir Pageboy that he had a relationship with Kate Mara during her relationship with British actor Max Minghella.

He told PEOPLE about the complicated relationship ahead of the release of the book.

“The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

Elliot Page says the romance happened during the filming of 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Elliot writes that Kate Mara told him, “I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can.”

He goes on, “This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.

“And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life.”

Elliot says that he and Kate Mara remain close. She has read Pageboy and will appear with him at a book event in June.

“I think the love and care that we have for each other is its very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

He also says Max Minghella know of the relationship between him and Kate Mara and supported Mara exploring her feelings for Page.

Elliot Page in brief

Canadian child star.

received an Oscar nomination for Juno in 2007.

came out as gay in 2014 and as trans in 2020.

