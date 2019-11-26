Pabllo Vittar: world’s most followed & most streamed queen

Never heard of Pabllo Vittar? You will! The Brazilian drag queen, singer, and songwriter has almost three times RuPaul’s Instagram followers with 9.5 million. He also is the most streamed drag queen in the world.

Pabllo’s hit K.O. brought him nationwide fame in Brazil in 2017. It now has over 345 million views on YouTube. Featured on Major Laser’s Sua Cara, Pabllo also appeared on Charli XCX’s I Got It.

He made his international debut in July this year with Flash Pose.

Pabllo performed Flash Pose at the MTV European Music Awards in Saville, Spain in early November.

He also won the award for Best Brazilian Act while at the MTV EMAs.

Born into poverty, Pabllo never knew his father who left his mother when she was pregnant.

He began performing at the age of 13 after experiencing bullying due to his effeminacy. Pabllo confirmed his supportive mother’s suspicions when he came out at 15. He started doing drag at the age of 17 and a year later began entering drag pageants before commencing a career as a singer a year later.

Pabllo said he chose a masculine drag name so as to remain truthful as he is not transgender. He is described as a beacon of hope to the Brazilian LGBTIQ communities. After the deaths of so many transgender Brazilians from hate crimes, Pabllo’s success offers a symbol of resistance.

