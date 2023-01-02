World

Pabllo Vittar a beacon of hope at Lula’s inauguration

Destiny Rogers
pabllo vittar lula
Pabllo Vittar performs for Lula's inauguration

The most followed queen in the world, Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar shone as a beacon of hope for LGBTIQA+ Brazilians as she took to the stage at the inauguration of Lula, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula vowed to fight for the poor and ‘rebuild the country’ after the horrendous administration of defeated far-right autocrat Jair Bolsonaro.

Traditionally, the outgoing president hands over the presidential sash at the inauguration. However, Bolsonaro, ‘Tropical Trump’, fled to Florida ahead of the ceremony. So Lula chose a diverse group of Brazilians, including a representative of the LGBTIQA+ communities, to present him with the sash.

On Sunday, tens of thousands flooded into Brasília’s city centre waving huge red and rainbow flags. Lula’s wife arranged the inauguration festival dubbed Lulapalooza. Among the top stars in the line-up, Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar. Pabllo, a prominent critic of former president Bolsonaro, told fans she is ‘living for the day’.

QNews spoke to Pabllo Vittar during the Bolsonaro presidency and COVID lockdown. She told us then, “I hope for better days ahead! We are struggling now, especially in Brazil, but we gotta keep fighting, and we will! And yes, it is not only happening in Brazil but in a lot of countries around the world!

“It’s a conservative wave that we have to fight against and try, each one of us, to make the world a more respectful place to everybody.”

 

