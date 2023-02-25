Oxford St welcomes back Mardi Gras Parade 2023

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade 2023 went back to its roots tonight, returning to Oxford Street after time away during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first sitting PM to march in the parade in his 35th year of participation in the annual event. Neither Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton nor NSW premier Dominic Perrottet attended the 45th annual parade.

The PM described Mardi Gras Parade 2023 to the ABC as a celebration of modern Australia.

“It’s unfortunate that I am the first (PM to march), but this is a celebration of modern Australia. We’re a diverse, inclusive Australia and that’s a good thing.

“People want to see that their government is inclusive and represents everyone, no matter who they love, no matter what their identity, no matter where they live. We need to be a country that respects everyone for who they are.”

The first Australian Prime Minister to March in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Thank you, ALBO! 🌈 #MardiGras2023 #albo #queer pic.twitter.com/tTc6xFsAtD — Fearless Friend (@newcastleboyy) February 25, 2023

Love seeing you in the #MardiGras parade, @AlboMP , but next year we’re going to need a *LOT* more glitter & sequins. #MardiGras2023 #SydneyMardiGras — Andrea Mc @ticketyboo@aus.social (@amcintyr) February 25, 2023

Mardi Gras Parade 2023

As always, the roar of the approaching Dykes on Bikes heralded the beginning of the parade.

Dykes on bikes have officially started the #SydneyWorldPride Mardi Gras parade! 🏳️‍🌈 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/9paVfDyV24 — Scott Cuthbertson (@ScotCuthbertson) February 25, 2023

Rainbow Serpent

Probably the best float in the parade was the first. The 20-metre-long First Nations Rainbow Serpent snaked its way along the Mardi Gras route, reminding onlookers that a float can both make a point and provide a visual spectacle.

My heart is so full seeing our mob leading the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade as the first float with the Rainbow Serpent ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #SydneyMardiGras #FirstNations pic.twitter.com/wx8BBdnZMg — Eelemarni Close-Brown (@ejclosebrown) February 25, 2023

78ers

The ever-popular 78ers remind us year after year of the sacrifices and hardships members of our communities endured to get us where we are today. And those Mardi Gras pioneers retain their spirit of protest, using their float to address current issues.

Pride in Protest

Speaking of protest, the Pride in Protest float addressed critical issues.

From Pride in Protest: stop police attacks on queers, women. And blaks. Queers say treaty now! Cops out of Mardi gras! pic.twitter.com/fjcxEVZpVe — Dr Bonehilda 🏳️‍🌈♿ (@DrBonehilda) February 25, 2023

That’s the most Aussie thing ever. A rolling pavlova with fruits on it. Some Kickball group are on it but I just want a spoon. #MardiGras2023 pic.twitter.com/QuF6NO1Qjt — Mistress CJ (@cartesianjoy) February 25, 2023

Why does it feel so corporate this year? Where are the drunk gays and amazing floats #MardiGras2023 — NOT Elon Musk (@thesourpop) February 25, 2023

Donna Marie Bates

Missed by so many. I knew her in Cairns where she volunteered for everything. Whatever the community cause, Donna’s hand went up. Love you, Donna. 💖🏳️‍🌈

Donna Marie Bates was a nurse who was lost in 2022. She treated HIV patients and fought for equality. Huge cheer for this group #MardiGras2023 pic.twitter.com/oPSiVTnkg9 — Mistress CJ (@cartesianjoy) February 25, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.