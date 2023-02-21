Ovolo rolls out the rainbow carpet for WorldPride 2023

Ovolo Woolloomooloo is calling all queens, queers, and their allies to shine across the 17 days of WorldPride.

Ovolo is going all out across these next couple of weeks – from drag concierges to help you find the best Pride Week events, a Drag Recovery Brunch, free M·A·C Cosmetic glam stations, and even a huge rainbow carpet and a gigantic stiletto installation.

Ovolo’s team of Drag Concierges will be led by their very own Joshua Collins, aka ‘The thin Lizzi’, who is a Front Office Manager at Ovolo the Valley in Brisbane by day and drag entertainer by night.

“The best thing about working at Ovolo is we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community all year-round and not just for Mardi Gras and WorldPride,” said Joshua.

“This is a workplace where everyone is encouraged to come as they are, and we revel in our individuality.

“Everyone in the team is excited to fly the Pride flag and welcome our gorgeous guests from all across the rainbow spectrum.”

Pride Flight Recovery Brunch

Ovolo is teaming up with Virgin Australia for the first-ever Pride Flight Recovery Brunch, which is taking place on February 25th at the Alibi Bar & Dining.

There will be a bunch of delicious plant-based bites and some fabulous drinks stations, as well as tons of drag entertainment and disco tunes by DJ Dolly Llama.

They’re also giving away some incredible prizes for the best dressed attendees.

Prizes include two return Business Class flights anywhere on the Virgin Australia domestic network and also 2-nights’ accommodation at any Ovolo Hotel in Australia.

In addition to this, will be a twin-share sailing for a mix of itineraries throughout Australia and New Zealand valued at up to $5,999 USD.

Glamming up Ovolo’s guests

And if you want to get even more glammed up, M·A·C Cosmetics is providing free make-up touch-ups for guests and visitors between February 24-26.

Whether you’re wanting a touch of glitter, a swipe of lipstick or a highlight to the heavens – M·A·C Cosmetics has you covered this WorldPride.

The hotel is also perfectly located within walking distance of the best WorldPride venues and offers stunning city and harbor views.

With its bright-colored rooms and also the famous free Ovolo minibar, guests can enjoy a luxurious and unique experience at Ovolo Woolloomooloo.

It’s the perfect spot to celebrate WorldPride in style!

To find out more about Ovolo’s WorldPride program, visit: https://ovolohotels.com/events/world-pride-sydney/

