OutStanding short story competition is back for WorldPride

Even if you aren’t going down to WorldPride, you can still be part of the fun!

OutStanding, Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community-based short story competition, has launched its Miniature comp, which is part of the official programme of World Pride 2023.

The theme for this year’s short story competition is “Amplified,” and the competition is open for submissions until March 15th.

However, this is no ordinary short story competition. This competition has a unique twist, in that that stories must be 50 words or less.

This means writers will have just a few sentences to craft a compellling narrative.

The competition is open to all LGBTQIA+ individuals who wish to submit their stories.

Cash prize

The winner of the competition will receive a prize of $500 (that’s $10 per word!), as well as other fabulous prizes.

The winner will also be featured in the QNews magazine!

But even for those who don’t take home the top prize, this competition provides an opportunity for writers to showcase their talents and connect with the wider LGBTQIA+ community.

The announcement of the winners will take place on March 31st, providing an exciting end to the competition.

The OutStanding organization has been running the LGBTQIA+ Short Story Competition for several years now and it has become an important event in the community calendar.

This year’s competition promises to be just as exciting, if not more so, with the theme of “Amplified” inviting a diverse range of entries.

The OutStanding LGBTQIA+ Short Story Competition is a testament to the creativity and talent of the LGBTQIA+ community, and a showcase of the richness of the human experience.

If you’re an aspiring writer or just looking to engage with the LGBTQIA+ community, be sure to register and enter the competition before the March 15th deadline. Good luck!

