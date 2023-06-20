OutStanding Short Story Competition 2023 launches

Attention all writers, the OutStanding Short Story Competition is back!

After an incredible lineup of submissions in 2022 and an extra short story comp launching for WorldPride earlier this year, the official competition is back for 2023.

NSW MP Alex Greenwich launched the competition earlier this week.

“Storytelling is so much a part of our community,” Alex said, “and the OutStanding Short Story Competition gives people the opportunity to express themselves in a really creative and cool way.

“The stories make me proud to be an LGBT+ person.”

Committee member Robert Tait also went on to point out that, “For decades now OutStanding has provided a safe, supportive and encouraging space for queers to share their stories.

“Out key aims are participation and excellence in writing — it’s a great Theme this year and we feel 2023 is going to be our best competition ever!”

2022 winner Annika Herb took home the $1000 prize money and two tickets to Mardi Gras for her piece titled ‘Love is a Powder Blue Suit‘.

Meanwhile, Lisa Onland took home second prize with her story ‘Room 209’ and Amy Lasslett took home third prize for her story, ‘Dishes’.

Short story theme for 2023: ‘Queer As …’

The competition welcome stories on any subject under the LGBTIQA+rainbow but they must relate in some way to the theme of ‘Queer As…’.

Entries for the Outstanding Short Story Competition close on September 1, 2023, with the announcement of the winner on the 1st of October.

The competition invites stories of relevance to the broader Australian and also New Zealand LGBTQIA+ communities.

The committee is yet to announce details of the prizes, but says more information is coming soon.

For more details, head to outstandingstories.net.

