OutStanding Short Story Competition 2022: Surprise Ending

Entries are now open for the OutStanding Short Story Competition 2022 with the theme Surprise Ending. NSW MP Alex Greenwich launched the competition earlier this week as part of the Sydney Pride Festival.

Run by and for Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community, entries for the Outstanding Short Story Competition close on September 1, 2022. The competition invites stories of relevance to the broader Australian and New Zealand LGBTQIA+ communities. The competition welcome stories on any subject under the LGBTIQA+rainbow but they must relate in some way to the theme of Surprise Ending.

Prizes include a $1,000 First Prize and also a $350 Youth Prize (16+).

The word limit is 750, entry is FREE and writers may enter as many times as they like. There are a few other entry requirements so check out the complete list at the OutStanding website.

OutStanding Short Story Competition

The OutStanding Short Story Competition has run for many years and awarded and given visibility to numerous LGBTQIA+ writers.

Alan Spink won the 2021 competition with his story Oooh Black Stretch T shirt. Kate Pozzobon took second place with You and Elisa Hall third with Wrecked. The Madeline Shaw Youth Prize went to 16-year-old Kyla Rajkumar for Lucy and the Abandoned Tea.

So, read a few of the stories and get to writing — or tweak a current work to fit the theme — Surprise Ending.

