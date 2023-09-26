Outspoken LGBTQIA+ ally Dan Andrews resigns as Vic premier

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has unexpectedly resigned from the state’s top job after nine years as leader.

“When it’s time, it’s time,” he said.

“Recently, in talking to my kids and Cath, thoughts of what life will be like after this job have started to creep in.

“I’ve always known that the moment that happens it is time to go and to give this privilege and amazing responsibility to someone else.”

Dan Andrews, an outspoken ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, said he’d formally leave the job on Wednesday (September 27).

He said his party’s caucus would meet then to decide his successor.

“It has been the honour and privilege of my life,” Andrews said.

“You never want to get to a point where you resent this job. I simply won’t allow that to happen.

“I’m proud to think of all that we have achieved over these nine years in good times, and bad.

“Always working hard to do what’s right, not simply what’s popular. Every day has been about the only thing that really matters, getting things done.”

Leading this state has been the greatest of gifts, every single day. Thank you, Victoria. pic.twitter.com/58BoxxrrBr — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) September 26, 2023

Dan Andrews leaves with strong LGBTQIA+ record

Dan Andrews was elected in 2002 and his Labor administration took office in 2014, and Andrews led his party to a third term in 2022.

During his time as Premier, Andrews’ government passed a slate of LGBTQIA+ law reforms.

Over the years, Victoria legalised same-sex adoption, banned conversion practices and reformed birth certificates to benefit gender-diverse people.

Dan Andrews’ administration also made a number of Australian-first moves as leader.

In May 2016, he delivered a historic apology to the state’s LGBTQIA+ community. Andrews was the first government leader in the world to do so.

He apologised for historical anti-gay laws “which validated hateful views, ruined people’s lives and forced generations of Victorians to suffer in fear, silence and isolation.”

“These laws did not just punish homosexual acts, they punished homosexual thought. They had no place in a liberal democracy. They have no place anywhere,” he said.

“The Victorian Parliament and the Victorian Government were at fault… We are so sorry; humbly, deeply sorry.”

The Andrews Labor Government also named Australia’s first Equality Minister, appointed the first LGBTIQ+ Commissioner and backed the creation of Australia’s first Pride Centre.

The St Kilda community hub opened in 2021, bringing together support services and spaces for the queer community under one roof.

‘Equality in Victoria is not negotiable’

Daniel Andrews was a regular attendee of the state’s annual Midsumma Pride Marches.

“Equality in Victoria is not negotiable. We’re building a state that’s inclusive for everyone,” he said earlier this year.

“Because every space should be a safe one for LGBTIQ+ Victorians.

“We want every queer Victorian to know that they’re welcome, supported and celebrated for being exactly who they are.”

It took a broken back to make me miss a Midsumma. But this year I’m back to march with LGBTIQ+ Victorians – today, and every day. Because in Victoria, equality is not negotiable. pic.twitter.com/Jo85rXeW6F — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) February 6, 2022

