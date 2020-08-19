Outrage after US trans women beaten and robbed in the street

Warning: distressing content

Three trans women in Los Angeles were attacked, robbed and verbally harassed by a group of men, in a horrifying ordeal captured on video.

Instagram and YouTube star Eden the Doll was with friends Jaslene White Rose and Joslyn Flawless when the women were attacked on Hollywood Boulevard in the early morning.

Advertisements

Eden wrote on Instagram she was “robbed, attacked and jumped” in the street and while she was “VERY lucky” her two friends were “really hurt”.

One man recorded the incident and posted the confronting footage to his Instagram.

After the incident, Eden compiled and reposted the footage to her own Instagram highlights. She explained it started when a man stole her phone while they waited for an Uber.

“We initially tried to get it back but his friend started throwing rocks at us,” she wrote.

“We tried to run away but they chased us down. Aside from hitting me, he tried to rob me again. They outnumbered us.

“Now he hits @jaslenewhiterose and stole her bag… In panic and still recovering from hip surgery, @joslynflawless hands her bag to this man.

“They mock her as she falls and he throws and breaks my phone. They flat out stole her bag and recorded themselves doing it.”

One man can also be seen throwing a scooter at Jaslene. One later knocked her unconscious with a bottle, police said.

“Other guy came back and bashed @jaslenewhiterose head open. She completely passed out on me,” Eden wrote.

“’She’s dead,’ they’re laughing as I’m begging them to call 911. They mock me as I cry for help.

“This is the scariest moment of my life. I hear sirens and [pray] that we finally get saved.

“The cops stopped, looked and kept driving. My heart sank I thought this was it.”

Los Angeles Police Department investigating incident

Advertisements

Eden wrote on her Instagram that she later managed to call an ambulance. But she said bystanders walked past the scene of the attack.

“No one is stopping, no one is helping no matter how much I begged,” she wrote.

“People preach black lives matter and want equality for all, but this is how they treat BLACK TRANS WOMEN.”

During the footage, various men can be heard ridiculing the women with transphobic comments.

Joslyn also wrote on her Instagram that one held a metal bar to her face and threatened to kill her if she was transgender.

Eden The Doll and 2 other trans influencers attacked and robbed on Hollywood Blvd last night. One of them was knocked out and laid unconscious on the street while others filmed and laughed at her. ⚠️ Warning: Video Contains Violence & Foul Language ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/K7dVR4n2ro — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 18, 2020

The videos of the horror ordeal have gone viral, with social media users reacting in horror and anger at the transphobic attack.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Vice police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The LAPD said they’re searching for suspects, but no arrests have yet been made.

Information on a Robbery-Hate Crime that occurred on Monday, August 17, 2020 at approximately 2:15 a.m., on the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Any info contact Hollywood Robbery Detectives at (213) 972-2934. pic.twitter.com/8HA80xYgEv — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 19, 2020

US transgender community faces high levels of violence

Transgender people, especially trans folk of colour, face shockingly high rates of violence in the USA.

The National Center for Transgender Equality reported 26 trans and gender diverse people were killed nationwide in 2019.

However just seven months into 2020, the figure was already surpassed with 28 trans people killed by the end of July.

If this has brought up issues for you, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.