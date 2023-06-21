Outrage as vandals destroy rainbow Pride sign in Sydney town

Camden Council in south-west Sydney has appealed for information after vandals smashed a large rainbow-coloured “Pride” sign.

The council put up the large five letter sign on the corner of Argyle and John Streets in their suburb of Camden at the start of June for Pride Month.

They regularly put up displays on the spot to celebrate various events and occasions.

But by the end of last weekend, only the letter E remained standing, propped against a fence, after homophobic vandals targeted the installation.

Local residents shared photos of the damage to social media, appalled by the vandalism.

One resident wrote, “Hopefully these vandals will be caught. They have lost their right to live in this beautiful town.”

Camden Council also slammed the “deeply disappointing” vandalism and stressed it “reflects the views of a minority within the community”.

“It is with deep sadness we have to write this,” they wrote on Facebook.

“We aim to support our community and produce displays in Camden for our residents to enjoy, not to disrespect.

“We pride ourselves on being accepting, inclusive and diverse and we will continue to celebrate everyone within our community for our commonalities but also for those things that make us different and unique.”

The council asked anyone with information about the vandals to contact Camden Police.

