Outrage as Perth gay couple kicked out by Ola driver

Rideshare company Ola has suspended one of its Perth drivers, after a viral video shows him kicking a gay couple out of his car.

Anthony Price (pictured left), who performs in WA as drag queen Scarlet Adams, posted footage of the incident to his Facebook page.

He claimed the driver kicked he partner Jordan Hitch out of his car just minutes into the ride simply because he had his hand on his partner’s leg.

“I said stop, this is my rule,” the driver is heard saying in the video.

“I’ll drop you off here. I can’t take you.”

Price asks the driver for an explanation. But the driver deflects the questions and tries to stop Adams filming.

“He told us to stop doing this behaviour… because I have my hand on my partner’s leg,” Price claimed.

The driver pulls into a service station. The couple, still filming, get out of the car and retrieve their luggage from the boot.

Price posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Ola, this is why we march at pride”.

“This man also works for [rival rideshare platforms] Uber and DiDi,” he said.

Price’s footage of the incident with the Ola driver went viral, sparking outrage on Facebook.

“How is it 2020 and people still feel the need to persecute and discriminate against others?” one person wrote.

“Sorry you guys had to go through this,” another said.

“This is what our community has to deal with daily,” another wrote.

Driver accused of homophobia banned from other rideshare apps

Ola confirmed in a statement the company had suspended the driver.

“Safety is our top priority at Ola and we have a zero-tolerance policy against anything that compromises the safety of our customers and drivers,” a spokesperson said.

“The driver in question was immediately suspended from the platform upon receiving the complaint.

“We’re investigating the issue fully and stand ready to support the parties with any further assistance to resolve the issue.”

Meanwhile, Uber and DiDi have also banned the driver in the video from their platforms, spokespeople confirmed to QNews.com.au.

A spokesperson for Uber said the company “does not tolerate any form of discrimination and we have removed this driver’s access to the app.”

“This type of behaviour is not acceptable in rideshare, or anywhere in society,” they said.

“Our community guidelines expressly prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and we make it clear to driver-partners this behaviour can result in them losing access to the Uber app.

“At Uber, we want to reflect the diversity of the cities we serve.”

A spokesperson for DiDi said “all rideshare passengers deserve to feel safe and respected during every trip.”

“DiDi has now permanently banned this driver to ensure no such display of discrimination is experienced by our passengers from this individual in the future,” they said.

“DiDi takes all reports of safety and discrimination very seriously and it is not acceptable on any rideshare platform.”

