Outrage as Love Island star pulled from show after gay porn claims

Fans have accused Love Island USA producers of homophobia after removing contestant Noah Purvis from the dating show after speculation he starred in gay porn.

The 24-year-old disappeared from Love Island USA with no explanation just two episodes after he was introduced this month. Noah’s bio is also missing from the show’s website.

However the timing has raised eyebrows due to coinciding social media claims he previously appeared in gay porn videos for studio Corbin Fisher.

In a statement to US media, CBS and ITV America confirmed Noah was “removed from the show”.

“Cast member Noah Purvis provided false information on his application to Love Island, which violates his contestant agreement,” the statement read.

Just days before his removal from the show, one viewer on Twitter suggested Purvis had appeared in the videos under the name ‘Ethan’.

Purvis hasn’t publicly addressed his exit from Love Island USA himself.

Viewers ‘sense homophobia’ in removal of Love Island contestant Noah Purvis

After Noah suddenly disappeared from Love Island USA, some fans expressed their unease and anger on Twitter.

“@CBS you’re such a hypocrite. You’ve fired him for [his] gay porn past but allow people on island to have sex? Homophobia at its finest!” one wrote.

“How’s Noah’s gay porn REALLY ANY DIFFERENT from some of these girls instas?? Sensing some homophobia,” another queried.

“Why can’t he be a porn actor, and be on love island I do not see the problem?” another asked.

Another wrote, “Them completely editing Noah out of the show doesn’t sit well with me. At all.

“Sex work is work, it shouldn’t be stigmatized this much. He didn’t commit any crimes, he didn’t hurt any body, he didn’t hurt himself. Why can’t he be on the show?”

Another raged, “Y’all took him off for being a sex worker…LET MY BOY BACK ON.”

