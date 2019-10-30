Outrage as lesbian scene censored in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Booksmart’

Olivia Wilde, director of comedy movie Booksmart, has spoken out after reports claiming multiple airlines have censored the film’s lesbian content.

The coming-of-age comedy-drama stars Beanie Feldstein (Molly) and Kaitlyn Dever (Amy). The pair are two overachieving students who decide on the eve of their graduation to make up for lost time and party hard on their last day of high school.

The second half of the film features a sex scene – with no nudity – between the openly gay Amy and Hope (played by Diana Silvers).

But director Olivia Wilde has hit out after Twitter fans told her the scenes – and even the word “lesbian” – were missing from the versions of the movies they’d watched in-flight.

Wilde told Variety: “If it’s not X rated, surely it’s acceptable on an airplane.

“There’s insane violence of bodies being ripped in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film.

“It’s such an integral part of the character’s journey. My heart just broke.

“I’m trying to get to the bottom of it; I want people to experience the entire film.”

Actress Beanie Feldstein also told Variety the cast and crew are “on the case to get this rectified.”

“Our movie is a beautiful representation of the queer experience as young people. I’m a queer person,” she said.

“So we’re getting to the bottom of it. If you can watch me and Skyler kiss, you can watch Kaitlyn and Diana kiss.”

US airline Delta downplays reports of Booksmart censorship

US airline Delta responded to reports that it was one of the airlines showing a censored version.

“Delta’s content parameters do not in any way ask for the removal of homosexual content from the film,” the airline said.

“We value diversity and inclusion as core to our culture and our mission and will review our processes to ensure edited video content doesn’t conflict with these values.”

In Australia, Booksmart is classified MA15+ for “Strong crude sexual humour and coarse language”. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favour and give it a watch.