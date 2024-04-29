World

Outrage as Iraq criminalises gay and trans people

Rainbow flag is burned in Baghdad, Iraq
Rainbow flag burns in Baghdad, Iraq in July 2023

Iraq has passed brutal new laws criminalising same-sex relationships with jail terms of 10 to 15 years.

The new law also puts transgender people at risk of between one and three years in prison just for existing.

Until the new law changes passed the parliament, Iraq did not explicitly criminalise queer relationships. However vague “morality” clauses have long been used to target gay and trans people.

Now human rights groups warn Iraq’s Law on Combating Prostitution and Homosexuality will escalate attacks and violence against LGBTQ people.

Under the new laws, those who “promote” homosexuality or sex work, doctors who perform gender-affirming surgery, and all transgender women will face jail.

The Iraq bill initially included the death penalty for same-sex activity. However, after strong opposition from the US and Europe, those provisions were scrapped.

Supporters are framing the horrifying laws as upholding religious values in the mainly Muslim nation.

One MP, Amir al-Maamouri, told Shafaq News the new law “combats sexual deviancy given the infiltration of unique cases contradicting Islamic and societal values”.

‘Queer Iraqis lives are already hounded daily’

However, human rights groups are outraged, warning the anti-gay and anti-trans laws puts Iraqi lives at risk.

“Iraq has effectively codified in law the discrimination and violence members of the LGBTI community have been subjected to with absolute impunity for years,” Amnesty International’s Iraq Researcher Razaw Salihy told AFP.

“The amendments are a violation of fundamental human rights and put at risk Iraqis whose lives are already hounded daily.”

The US State Department said the laws threaten human rights and warned there would be consequences.

“The legislation also weakens Iraq’s ability to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment,” a spokesperson said.

“International business coalitions have already indicated that such discrimination in Iraq will harm business and economic growth in the country.”

UK Secretary of State David Cameron also criticised Iraq’s amendments as “dangerous and worrying”.

“No one should be targeted for who they are,” he wrote online.

“We encourage the Government of Iraq to uphold human rights and freedoms of all people without distinction.”

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

