OUTinPerth Announces End Of Print Magazine To Focus On Digital

Western Australian LGBTIQ publication OUTinPerth has announced it will stop printing its monthly magazine, as editors and owners Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill shift their focus to their online audience.

Watson and Hill (pictured) announced the “difficult decision” in a post on OUTinPerth’s website this week.

“While the print edition of OUTinPerth is still widely read, and has the largest single-city distribution numbers of an LGBTIQ+ title in Australia, increasingly advertisers are shunning print media in favour of online products,” Watson and Hill wrote.

“Our readers are not only here in Perth, but around Australia and across the globe. We will continue to bring you the news, it’s just going to be different.

“Moving online also means changing the way we do things, we will be closing our Northbridge office later this month and in future will work nomadically.

“Running a magazine and website is a lot of work for a team of two, and while we’ve spent three years working on redeveloping the operations and working for the future, we’ve not been able to reach a point where we receive regular salaries.

“The time has come for us to go out and get regular jobs, and continue working on OUTinPerth on a part-time basis.”

Watson and Hill thanked their families, friends and supporters as well as the “many editors, writers and contributors” of OUTinPerth’s 210 issues since 2002.

“We’ve had some great achievements over the last three years and couldn’t have done it without you,” they said.

“We love print media, and will mourn the loss of the ritual of making a monthly magazine, but we’re looking to the future and our mission to bring you engaging, community driven, LGBTIQ+ focused media has not changed.”

To directly support OUTinPerth’s independent journalism, you can become a supporter through their Patreon here.