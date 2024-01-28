Outed MMA fighter Jeff Molina living his best life

Less than twelve months after MMA fighter Jeff Molina was outed via a leaked sex tape, the sportsman has posted a photo to Instagram with boyfriend Michael Kull.

Followers posted their pleasure at Jeff coming back from the trauma of outing and living his best life.

When the sex tape that outed him leaked last March, Jeff Molina said he’d never wanted to become known as ‘the bi ufc fighter’.

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media.

“In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career.”

Despite mainly lying low on social media since his outing, Jeff does have an OnlyFans account. He sometimes posts subscriber-only content with Michael Kull to his OnlyFans page.

But now to the delight of many of his fans, Jeff has gone Insta official, posting the pic of himself and his boyfriend to Instagram.

