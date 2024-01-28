Sport

Outed MMA fighter Jeff Molina living his best life

jeff molina mma fighter

Less than twelve months after MMA fighter Jeff Molina was outed via a leaked sex tape, the sportsman has posted a photo to Instagram with boyfriend Michael Kull.

Followers posted their pleasure at Jeff coming back from the trauma of outing and living his best life.

When the sex tape that outed him leaked last March, Jeff Molina said he’d never wanted to become known as ‘the bi ufc fighter’.

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media.

“In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocksuckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career.”

Despite mainly lying low on social media since his outing, Jeff does have an OnlyFans account. He sometimes posts subscriber-only content with Michael Kull to his OnlyFans page.

But now to the delight of many of his fans, Jeff has gone Insta official, posting the pic of himself and his boyfriend to Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeffrey Molina (@jmolina_125)

MMA fighter Jeff Molina outed by leaked sex vid.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Gay ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt
Tributes after death of gay ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt
Gay Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina wears a denim jacket and is held by her partner Natalia Zabiiako.
Discover Daria Kasatkina: Russia’s gay anti-war tennis star
Sam Kerr shares hospital photo before knee surgery
Sam Kerr shares hospital photo ahead of knee surgery
Sam Kerr on the field in her Matildas kit
Sam Kerr suffers serious injury just months before Olympics
Matildas Ellie Carpenter and teammate Danielle van der Donk are engaged
‘My person for life’: Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter gets engaged
Members of Brisbane LGBTQIA+ swim club aqualicious stand in front a pool.
Discover Brisbane’s LGBTQIA+ swim club Aqualicious