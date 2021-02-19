Outback pub in Bob Katter’s electorate planning big Mardi Gras party

An outback pub in regional Queensland is hosting it’s second ever Mardi Gras party the night of the 2021 parade on March 6.

The Post Office Hotel in Cloncurry hosted its first ever Mardi Gras party last year, and it was such a success they’re doing it again this year.

Cloncurry, population 3000, is located 1700km north west of Brisbane and is in the federal electorate of Kennedy, held by anti-gay MP Bob Katter.

More than half of the electorate (53.3 per cent) voted “no” in the 2017 same-sex marriage survey.

Pub owner Trevor Jones said the Post Office had received a great response from locals to last year’s Mardi Gras bash. He said this year’s event will be even bigger and better.

Australian cabaret star Hans (pictured above) is the hotel’s Mardi Gras ambassador. Drag peformers Wanda D’Parke, Kanibal Kitty, Katya Louking and Izzy Goode will also join Hans on the night.

Visit the Post Office Hotel Facebook page for more.

Mardi Gras parade is live across Australia on Saturday, March 6

On Saturday, March 6, the 43rd annual Mardi Gras parade will move from Sydney’s streets to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The event will be a ticketed event with seated spectators. While Mardi Gras cancelled its afterparty due to COVID-19, Rita Ora and other local artists will perform at the Parade.

The parade will be broadcast and livestreamed by SBS on March 6.

The outback Queensland Mardi Gras bash is one of several places you can watch the parade around Queensland.

Mardi Gras has announced thirty venues nationwide received grants to officially host viewing parties for the 2021 parade.

Among them is a viewing party in Cairns, at the Boardwalk Social restaurant.

The Tropical Rise party is proudly and loudly brought to you by Queensland Council for LGBTI Health, 2Spirits and Healthy&Safe.

Enjoy great food, refreshments and live entertainment from Donna Perignonn, Rhianna Mation, Delia Cards and Stacy James.

The Tropical Rise party is free but booking is essential here.

